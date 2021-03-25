The Havasu Community Health Foundation Food Bank typically sees a dip in supplies after the holidays, so some local students and community members are rallying in an effort to restock the shelves.
In any other year, the Havasu Youth Advisory Council attends the League of Arizona Cities and Towns Youth Conference in August. But like all other events, covid-19 quickly killed those plans in 2020. Instead, after much discussion and a meeting at the council chambers in September, HYAC found a different way to come together for the community — a three-phase project to help out the food bank.
The first phase was fundraising, which was accomplished by partnering with Anderson Toyota, Friends of the Fair, and the Chamber Foundation for Education and Leadership to hold a drive-in movie for the public. The event netted over $3,000 thanks to attendees and sponsors, with the proceeds split between HYAC and CFEL.
The second phase was wrapped up this week — “Operation Restock the Food Bank.” During the month of March, HYAC worked with Lake Havasu Unified School District student councils, the mayor’s office and local grocery stores, like Bashas’, Food City and Smith’s, to “kickoff the community collection of non-perishables,” Jerri Bracamonte said. She is an HYAC advisor, along with Vice Mayor Jeni Coke and Councilmember Michele Lin.
A month’s worth of donations has led up to this Saturday’s event — the third phase of the project — a drive-through donation collection event. Non-perishable donations will be accepted at the food bank, located at 1980 North Kiowa Boulevard, from 9 a.m. to noon. Donations can include canned meat, pastas, canned chili, canned fruits and vegetables, cereal, peanut butter and more.
You don’t even have to leave your car, she said. “Just drive up, pop the trunk and we will do the rest.”
“So far we have collected nearly 1,400 pounds of non-perishables,” Bracamonte said Thursday.
Colleen Mattinson, who runs the food bank, said that total is the culmination of 148 pounds of donated food from Smith’s, 598 pounds from Starline Elementary School, 105 pounds from Bashas’, 345 pounds from City Hall, 94 pounds from Parks & Recreation, and 46 pounds from Food City, as of Wednesday.
“A couple of citizens who cannot make the event on Saturday dropped off their items to City Hall,” Bracamonte said. “We also had a retired couple, who wished to remain anonymous, reach out to us to donate their $1,400 stimulus check to our cause. The community is amazing.”
HYAC includes Gavin Lintz, Aidan Bishop, Maria Fernandez, Aaron Bracamonte, Alyssa Musselman, Kawai Kalauli, Sienna Anderson, Kaysen and Ellerie Blomenkamp, Olivia LeGrand, Caylee and Jake Crook, and Logan Blanchard — all of whom Bracamonte said she is proud of for their voice, leadership, and community service.
“Working with the Youth Council for the past eight years is and has always been one of the best parts of my job,” she said. “Each year I look forward to their ideas, projects and adventures to better themselves and this community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.