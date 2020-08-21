Bank of America’s Lake Havasu City branch remains closed because of continuing staffing issues, and customers say they’re getting frustrated.
Customers like Harris Hartje are frustrated with the bank. “Every time I come to this place, it’s closed,” he said. Hartje says he’s considering switching banks.
According to Bank of America Senior Vice President, Colleen Haggerty, the Lake Havasu financial center is expected to reopen next week.
“These temporary closures may occur when our staffing is not sufficient [to] maintain adequate services,” said Haggerty.
Although the inside of the bank is closed, the company website recommends customers to use their ATMs as well as utilizing the online banking system. Lake Havasu City has two Bank of America ATMs one of them is located between Movies Havasu and Casa Serrano on Swanson Avenue, and the other is located in the wall of the bank located on the corner of Acoma and McCulloch Boulevard. When Hartje was walking back to his car from the ATM on Thursday afternoon he said that it was not working.
