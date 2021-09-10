The Bank of America on Acoma Boulevard is closing its doors early next year.
According to an email sent out on Friday morning by the bank to its customers, the financial center at 10 S. Acoma Blvd., Lake Havasu City will close on Jan. 11. Employees at the bank were able to confirm that the information was correct.
The nearest physical Bank of America location in Arizona for those who used the Lake Havasu City location is Prescott according to the email.
The email also says that accounts will stay the same and that specialists are ready to provide customers with the advice and guidance needed. The email also alerts customers to online banking options.
Regional Media Relations for Bank of America Britney Sheehan confirmed the closure and said that Bank of America wants to give its customers plenty of time to prepare for the coming change.
“We want to be able to have conversations, we want them to be able to have conversations with our team to best fit their needs,” Sheehan said.
Sheehan also says that employees who are affected by the closure will receive support from Bank of America finding their next job whether it is with the bank or not.
Sheehan says that the decision to close the location comes from Bank of America shifting focus onto digital banking.
“Well before the pandemic we were implementing plans to optimize our financial center and atm networks to deliver a more modern banking experience,” Sheehan said. “Prior to 2021 we were seeing more people moving to digital channels for day to day financial needs…the pandemic has sped that up.”
Mary and Richard Tong are a couple from Kingman who have been banking with Bank of America for 50 years. The Tongs say that they have to drive to Lake Havasu City to use the Bank of America because the locations in Kingman and Bullhead City also closed down.
“If they close we will have to go somewhere else,” Mary said. “It is ridiculous.”
Richard says the closest Bank of America location to them after the Havasu location closes would be in Las Vegas.
Lake Havasu Mayor Cal Sheehy says that it is disappointing to hear Bank of America would be leaving town but he is confident that Havasu’s financial services industry would be able to accommodate the community.
“The financial service sector in our community is robust and there is a lot of variety,” Sheehy said. “We have the big national banks that are still represented in our community as well as our community based banks giving our citizens and business community options for their financial service needs.”
The Havasu Bank of America has experienced difficulties for the past year and half keeping its doors open due to staffing shortages and covid-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.