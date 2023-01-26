Havasu's DAV

Local DAV commander Bud Watts and volunteer Midge Rowe enjoy their new office at the Lake Havasu City county building.

 Zachary Matson/News-Herald photo

The local chapter of Disabled American Veterans is ready to resume transporting veterans to their medical appointments in Prescott or Phoenix.

Bud Watts, with DAV Chapter 27, said the organization was officially certified and ready to start providing rides as of Thursday – for the first time in several years. The program was initially placed on pause during the covid pandemic, and Watts said the DAV ran into several issues over the past couple years while trying to get it back up and running – including struggling to find enough volunteer drivers.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.