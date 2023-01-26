The local chapter of Disabled American Veterans is ready to resume transporting veterans to their medical appointments in Prescott or Phoenix.
Bud Watts, with DAV Chapter 27, said the organization was officially certified and ready to start providing rides as of Thursday – for the first time in several years. The program was initially placed on pause during the covid pandemic, and Watts said the DAV ran into several issues over the past couple years while trying to get it back up and running – including struggling to find enough volunteer drivers.
“We are really excited,” Watts said. “It has been a real bummer to have veterans call us and have to tell them, ‘We are sorry. Our vans are still shut down.’ The majority of it was for covid, then after that there were some other things we had to get through. We have finally gotten everything worked out. We are just very excited that we are able to tell the veterans out there that if you need to get to the hospital we can get you there.”
Watts said any veteran that needs a lift to the VA hospitals in Prescott or Phoenix can call the local DAV office at 928-855-0336. The DAV will set up a time to come pick them up for their appointment.
The DAV is also still accepting volunteers to drive veterans to their appointment. Volunteers must have a valid driver’s license, proof of insurance (to demonstrate they are insurable – the VA’s insurance will cover them while providing rides to veterans), and be in good enough health to be able to safely make the three hour drive to the hospitals and back. Anyone interested in becoming a driver can also call the DAV office.
Watts said donations can be made to the DAV by calling the office, or mailing them to PO Box 235, Lake Havasu City, Arizona, 86305.
