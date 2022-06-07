The local Disabled American Veterans Chapter 27 anticipates reviving its program providing rides for veterans in Lake Havasu City to their medical appointments outside the county, but will need some more volunteer drivers as it gets back up and running.
The DAV in Havasu has helped get local veterans to their medical appointments at Veterans Affairs hospitals in Prescott and Phoenix for years, but the program was put on pause in 2020 due to covid. Bud Watts, Commander of the local Disabled American Veterans said the group anticipates resuming those services for veterans sometime this month.
“It has been a tough time for some of our veterans out here,” Watts said. “We are not exactly like metro Phoenix where they have many other opportunities for transportation to get around town. It has been kind of a hard time for some of our veterans out here and we are extremely excited to get our operation back up and running.”
Watts said the organization is looking for a minimum of 8 to 10 additional volunteer drivers, but DAV is happy to accept more volunteers if they are available.
“The more we have, the easier it is on everybody,” he said. “You do not need to be a veteran to be a DAV driver. They just have to want to serve the community and serve the veterans community, especially.”
Watts said that the only requirements to volunteer are a valid Arizona driver’s license and a valid insurance card. Watts said liability for drivers will be covered by the VA, but the insurance card is needed when signing up to prove the driver is insurable. Volunteers will need to be approved by the VA before they can begin providing rides.
“There is a small process they will have to go through, but we try to make it as easy as we can,” Watts said.
Anyone interested in volunteering to drive can call the DAV at 928-855-0356 or stop by its local office in the county building on College Drive. Staff will be available to answer calls Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. until noon.
“If they miss our office people they can leave a message and we will certainly get back to them.”
