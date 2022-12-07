Dredging work

First scoop of the dredging operation at the point in the channel.

 Courtesy of Stein Hauge

Bridgewater Channel is being dredged for the first time in more than a decade.

Kingman-based Lewis Equipment Services officially started dredging and hauling sediment out of the channel on Tuesday. The project is scheduled for work Monday through Thursday each week until the project is complete. Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski said all of the “in water” work is expected to take a total of three weeks.

