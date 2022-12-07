Bridgewater Channel is being dredged for the first time in more than a decade.
Kingman-based Lewis Equipment Services officially started dredging and hauling sediment out of the channel on Tuesday. The project is scheduled for work Monday through Thursday each week until the project is complete. Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski said all of the “in water” work is expected to take a total of three weeks.
Kozlowski said the work includes some parking and pedestrian traffic control detours around the Island side of the work zone. He said the channel remains open to boat traffic, through vessels should stay along the east side of the channel through that section.
Although the city plans to dredge the full length of Bridgewater Channel soon, the current project focuses on a particularly problematic section near the south end of the channel where sand and sediment build up over the years have begun to noticeably pinch in the mouth of the channel where it opens up into Thompson Bay.
Kozlowski said the first phase of work currently underway is expected to remove approximately 1,200 cubic yards of sand and gravel from below the waterline. He said a few hundred cubic yards of sand will then be used to contour the grade of the beachhead. He said the work will also result in four palm trees needing to be relocated.
All of the sand and gravel removed from the channel will be deposited at a city-owned parcel of property on the Island.
Kozlowski said the larger Bridgewater Channel CIP maintenance program includes three phases. The second phase will include work at the Pima Wash outlet at Rotary Beach. Phase three is expected to dredge the full length of the channel. Designs for further dredging are already underway.
Havasu has budgeted a total of $1.25 million in its Capital Improvement Plan for the channel dredging with $550,000 for this fiscal year and another $550,000 next year.
Lewis Equipment Service is being paid $157,920.05 for the work currently being provided in phase one.
