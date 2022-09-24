The first U.S. Constitution Week in Lake Havasu City finished on Saturday with one more presentation on America’s most famous document.
On Saturday, dozens of Havasu residents heard the sounds of bagpipes as they gathered in the Performing Arts Center to hear U.S. Constitution Week keynote speaker, controversial lawyer John Eastman, talk about judicial supremacy.
Before Eastman spoke, Sharon Eaton with the Daughters of the American Revolution spoke with the audience about the role DAR played in U.S. Constitution Week. According to Eaton, DAR petitioned Congress in 1955 to officially make Sept. 17 U.S. Constitution Day and for the period between Sept. 17 and Sept. 23 to be U.S. Constitution Week.
“We are the Constitution’s biggest cheerleaders,” Eaton said.
When introducing Eastman to the audience, organizer Tom Goodfellow challenged non-Havasu residents in the room to bring back U.S. Constitution Week to their home.
“This is not exclusive to Lake Havasu,” Goodfellow said. “We encourage everybody to start this celebration everywhere. It is my opinion that this should be the biggest celebration in America on an annual basis.”
Goodfellow himself originally started U.S. constitution week in Grand Lake, Colorado before he moved here and brought the celebration with him.
In his keynote speech Eastman, a former law clerk for Justice Clarence Thomas and attorney for former President Donlad Trump, talked about the judicial branch’s relationship to the Constitution.
Eastman says the judicial branch has transformed from judges who base decisions on the Constitution to judges who base decisions on their interruption of the Constitution.
“The notion that the judiciary is the root of American governmental power is about as foreign a concept to our founding principles as one can imagine,” Eastman said.
