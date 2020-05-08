On Friday, small businesses that were forced to close for during the ongoing crisis were allowed to reopen, including retail stores and other services previously deemed “nonessential.” But in Lake Havasu City, larger retail stores such as JC Penney and Dillard’s will remain closed this weekend.
“We haven’t heard whether they’ll be reopening soon,” said Jarrett Portz, one of the owners of The Shops at Lake Havasu. While security officers continue to patrol the mall, and groundskeepers maintain the property, no indication has been giving as to how soon The Shops’ biggest retailers may be coming back, despite Gov. Ducey’s statement this month that such businesses would be allowed to reopen this weekend.
“For them, it might be more complicated with their corporate leadership, than it would be for smaller businesses,” Portz said. “They’ll probably make that decision globally, rather than state-by-state. It seems like other businesses are preparing to reopen, but even (the mall’s) businesses with smaller footprints are still parts of national chains.”
According to Portz, however, this weekend’s reopening of retail and other “nonessential” businesses is a good thing for those businesses as well as Havasu residents.
“I’m excited to see the economy lifting and seeing people get back to work, but we want to do it in a safe way,” Portz said.
Among Havasu’s smaller businesses to reopen on Friday was Bling, a retail clothing and accessory store located on McCulloch Boulevard. For store owners, the forced closure has been a struggle – which their business survived with no small amount of craft.
“We’ve been making (medical protective) masks,” said owner Sandi Robinson. “We became essential. We took orders for the masks on Facebook, and people picked them up at the store. It helped me stay open.”
With Bling’s reopening Friday, however, in-store customers are seeking fashionable coverings once more, and their return has been a refreshing experience.
“Today, people have definitely been looking for clothes to buy, and it feels great,” Robinson said.
Robinson’s daughter, Toni Irons, also assisted customers during the opening.
“It’s not just business, but the social part too,” Irons said. “We’ve missed our customers.”
Under the governor’s order last week, salons have been allowed to open, on condition that owners limit occupancy and implement social distancing measures. At Hair Productions Salon on Main Street, owner David DePeal is taking no small amount of precaution to keep his customers and employees safe.
“The crisis his everyone fairly hard,” DePeal said. “It’s hit my employees hard too. I’m glad to see my girls back and earning money again. But like everything else, we’ve got to be safe.”
According to DePeal, employees as well as customers are required to wear face masks during appointments, and employees spare extra time between appointments to disinfect almost every surface and item used throughout.
Reopenings will continue for Havasu businesses next week, with restaurants and coffee shops scheduled to resume dine-in service on Monday.
The governor’s stay-at-home order is scheduled to be lifted Friday, May 15.
