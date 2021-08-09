The London Bridge Days Parade Committee has announced the 50th Anniversary of the London Bridge Days Parade. The parade will be Saturday, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. on McCulloch Boulevard and it is a celebration of the reconstruction and dedication of the London Bridge in Lake Havasu City.
This year’s parade theme is “Celebrating 50 years of the London Bridge ... ‘70s style.”
All entries will be judged on their creative interpretation of this theme, celebrating not only the Bridge’s half century in its new home, but also the decade when it became Lake Havasu’s Bridge.
To register your float or entry, visit the new website: https://londonbridgedays.com/parade/
For information, contact Joe Tobin 928-486-6884
— Today’s News-Herald
