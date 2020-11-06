Arizona Realtors presented its 2020 Distinguished Service Award to Lori Doerfler of Realty ONE Group, Mountain Desert – Lake Havasu. The award recognizesa member who has “tirelessly provided meaningful service to the association, while having a positive impact on association members.”
Doerfler has been a Realtor for more than 17 years, serving as president of the organization in 2018 and treasurer in 2015. She was the 2008 president of the Lake Havasu Association of Realtors and she was honored in 2018 as Arizona Realtor of the Year.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.