Laila Morris hovered behind the counter this week at her Main Street book shop, as spectators at a local downtown event began to wander into her store.
Morris and her daughter, Jennifer Collins, have owned the store for nine years – and when they were able to move into a storefront on McCulloch Boulevard in 2015, they jumped at the chance. The move is something that Morris hasn’t regretted, and the centralized location brings in a collection of regulars, visitors and wandering eventgoers throughout the year. And future improvements could bring even more to the downtown district.
“The location is awesome,” Morris said. “People love to walk around. They eat breakfast at the Red Onion, or Jersey’s Grill … and they like to wander.”
City and community leaders are already planning the first major renovations for the downtown in nearly 50 years. City officials say designs for those renovations, collectively known as the “Downtown Catalyst Project,” are underway.
According to plans by the Lake Havasu City Partnership for Economic Development, the project will include 18,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space, as well as a “Co-Work” pilot project known as Nomadic, which began construction last year in the area of Springberg- McAndrew Park. The project is also expected to include a 15-by-25-foot TV screen in the downtown area, and a gathering space for community events. Although the PED is still seeking a private partner to advance the project, city officials have already begun planning the public portion of the project.
The Lake Havasu City Council held a public hearing last month to discuss a professional services agreement with Dig Studio, Inc, to design the new downtown features. The city’s efforts thus far may represent a substantial investment in the downtown district this year, as the designs alone are expected to cost as much as $250,000, according to previous statements by city officials.
But according to Lake Havasu City Manager Jess Knudson, design features for the project aren’t just a matter for the city to decide – officials want to hear from the Havasu community, as well as Main Street stakeholders.
“We want to hear from our residents, business owners and other shareholders to determine how the area will develop, and what types of amenities will be included in the project to include a social gathering spot in our downtown,” Knudson said.
According to Knudson, community input may ultimately guide improvements to the downtown. Knudson says the city has worked tirelessly to ensure the area is clean and welcoming, with emergency and utility services on hand to keep the district safe and working seamlessly. Street repairs throughout the area are planned for the near future, which Knudson said will improve pavement conditions.
“Our downtown is the heart of the community,” Knudson said. “It’s home to several small businesses, special events and gathering spots that draw our residents and others to the area.”
It’s not just a street
Almost every city in the U.S. has a Main street, – and according to some, it’s the heart of any community. It’s not just a place, but a defining piece of American culture.
“Businesses here are like a small family,” Morris said. “If someone comes in and I don’t have what they’re looking for, I send them to another business here on Main Street, and other businesses do the same. We’re a nice community.”
The downtown district isn’t just home to shopping, however. The district often hosts community events and gatherings throughout the winter and fall months, and has long been a favorite location for nonprofit fundraising events such as the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce’s Winterfest event. Later this month, Morris will be among business owners celebrating the Halloween season at this year’s “Fright Night” celebration in the downtown.
McCulloch Boulevard is a popular venue for Havasu locals and visitors, but as the city grows, Main Street will need to grow with it.
The more things change
When David DePeal opened his hair salon on Main Street, the downtown was home to two bars and a handful of clothing shops, surrounded by Havasu’s desert landscape.
“When I first opened, it was bare,” DePeal said. “But I wanted to be on Main Street. I always had this vision of the downtown area becoming a good, vibrant Main Street … but it still hasn’t become that.”
DePeal was one of the district’s founding business owners, and has operated Hair Productions at 2108 McCulloch Blvd. for more than 40 years.
“Downtown has definitely improved, but it could be so much better,” DePeal said. “I’d like to see them follow the original (community design) plans, to widen sidewalks and create outdoor dining. I’m all for developing (Springberg-McAndrew Park), but we need to make sure there’s enough parking.”
‘Heart’ is where the home is
For business owner Regan Robertson, Main Street is more than a shopping district – It’s home.
“I’ve spent my whole life on Main Street,” Robertson said. “I’ve been doing business here since 2006, but my father has been a property owner on Main Street since the 1970s.”
Robertson now serves as a member of the Lake Havasu City Main Street Association’s board of directors, and is owner of the Kitchen Art Work Space on 2144 McCulloch Boulevard.
“Every city has only one ‘downtown’,” Robertson said. “There’s a sense of community in the downtown district. There’s been new development over the years, but most of the buildings are the same. We barely have any empty buildings, which shows us that there’s still a desire among businesses to have a place on Main Street.”
That community may have grown, Robertson says, development has continued beyond McCulloch Boulevard. The downtown district also comprises the area of Arizona State University’s Havasu campus on Swanson Avenue, and multiple storefronts and medical practices on Mesquite Avenue.
“Swanson was redone a few years ago,” Robertson said. “It was made more pedestrian- and bike-friendly. And when ASU came in, it created a huge impact. On Mesquite, there are a few restaurants, but I haven’t noticed as much development … those are decisions the city will have to make in the future.”
Robertson says she’s looking forward to what the Downtown Catalyst Project holds in store for Downtown Havasu.
Economic impact
According to Lake Havasu City Partnership for Economic Development President James Gray, the city’s downtown district represents an area where creativity, innovation and imagination come together.
“It’s home to more than a hundred great local businesses,” Gray said this week. “It represents the greatest area of density and verticality, so the potential for growth is exciting. The district is surrounded by professional medical services, ASU and City Hall to the east. Investment in the district has been steady over the past five years.”
The PED has invested in efforts to bring local artists as well as businesses to the downtown area, as efforts continue to enhance the district’s appeal as a popular gathering space. The organization has also worked to develop “Nomadic,” a co-work space that is expected to join entrepreneurial interests from complementary fields, in an effort to produce ideas and services that no single entity could produce alone. It’s a new way of looking at things – and it’s a form of economic development the PED says could affect Main Street for the better.
“It was very important for the PED to invest in the district, but it was also important for many of our co-workspace clients to be located centrally,” Gray said. “The new co-work space will house as many as 25 small entrepreneurs and startup companies, and its expansion will bring investment. But it will also bring a concentration of entrepreneurs to the district every day.”
