Starting today, Main Street will be getting brand new asphalt for the first time since 1997.
Road work is expected to begin on the McCulloch Boulevard Pavement Rehab project in Lake Havasu City’s Capital Improvement Plan, which will remove the top layer of existing pavement on McCulloch Boulevard between Smoketree and Acoma, and replace it with new asphalt.
Construction is expected to be completed within two weeks. A press release from the city last week says construction will start today and run through Jan. 21.
Businesses will remain accessible throughout the scheduled road work.
“We are doing our best to accommodate the day traffic, so they will try to do most of the work at night,” said City Manager Jess Knudson.
Electronic signs at each end of Main Street on Wednesday said McCulloch Boulevard will be fully closed from Smoketree to Acoma each night through Jan. 18 – from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. The press release from the city says partial closures during the day are also anticipated over a period of four consecutive days during construction.
Knudson said the project is somewhat weather dependent. He said construction crews will need temperatures within a specific range when laying the new asphalt in order for it to achieve its maximum strength.
The press release says detour rounds will be set up near the project corridor. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes to avoid the area or allow extra travel time. Lake Havasu City hired Combs Construction to complete the project for $728,760, which is about $470,000 less than the $1.2 million put aside for the work in the CIP.
