The ride down McCulloch Boulevard from Acoma to Smoketree is smoother than it has been in decades.
All of the major work on the McCulloch Boulevard Pavement Rehab project has now been completed. The project provided the first brand new asphalt on the stretch of road known as Main Street since 1997. Public Works Director Greg Froslie said the top 2.5 inches of road were removed and replaced. He said the new pavement is expected to last at least 7 to 10 years with proper maintenance.
The project also repaved Scott Drive and Mulberry Avenue between Main Street and Swanson Avenue.
Construction took about two weeks in all, with the work on McCulloch Boulevard and Scott Drive wrapping up on Friday. The project hit a small snag on Friday afternoon when vibrations from the asphalt rollers caused a waterline on Mulberry to break, leaving several businesses without water. The leak was repaired by 2 a.m. Saturday, and construction crews returned to Mulberry on Monday to lay down the last of the new pavement.
Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski said on Monday that Public Works crews were already nearly finished with striping of the new asphalt. Workers will still be seen in the newly paved areas in the coming weeks, putting the finishing touches on the project by raising valve can covers and manhole covers to grade.
Lake Havasu City hired Phoenix-based Combs Construction to complete the roadwork for $728,760. That is about $470,000 less than the $1.2 million budgeted for the project in Havasu’s Capital Improvement Plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.