The most expensive single family home ever purchased in Lake Havasu City is in escrow after spending just a few days on the open market through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
Chad Nelson with A-Team Real Estate Professionals said the spec home at 883 Bella Vista Drive, on the Island, hit the market the day before Thanksgiving with a listing price of $4 million. Nelson said the home received three offers within the first five days, and one of those offers was accepted on Nov. 27.
The home is currently under construction in the Monacello neighborhood that is owned and being developed by Trinity Land Development. Christie Mills, with A-Team, is the real estate agent for the property.
Nelson said he cannot disclose the exact sales price until the sale is finalized, but he did say the offer was “very close to the asking price” and a few requested upgrades to the house may be enough to push the final price back up to $4 million by the time it closes.
Mills said the sale on Bella Vista is expected to be finalized in June when construction is finished and they receive the certificate of occupancy.
The house is built on a 17,836 square foot lot with a total of 5,090 square feet of living space and an additional 4,133 square feet of garage space. The property includes a 27-foot by 20-foot detached pool house, a 190 square foot covered porch, and a 629 foot covered patio with a view deck on its roof that will be accessible by a spiral staircase. The plans also include a large pool area in the backyard.
In all, the house includes four bedrooms and an office, with a total of seven bathrooms.
It also has its own movie theater and a climate controlled wine room.
“It’s crazy what the demand for this type of product is,” Nelson said. “There are a lot of people that come visit Havasu – actors, famous people, and a lot of wealthy people. There is just not a product that meets their needs. They don’t want to have to go buy a storage unit. They want privacy and security.”
Nelson didn’t disclose the name of the buyer, but said he already owns property in Havasu and wanted something that would better serve his needs.
“The buyer for this house has a lot of toys, and they have a lot of family,” Nelson said. “Right now they have multiple storage units around town and they currently have an RV garage at their house. The idea is to have everything in one place. That is a problem that buyers are trying to solve, and this solves that problem from him. It is a very high-end, luxury solution.”
Nelson said the developers decided to swing for the fence with this particular spec home. Nelson said the general idea was to build a house jam packed with all the amenities, extras and add-ons that are being requested in custom builds around Havasu.
“I like to tell potential buyers that, like when you buy a loaded car, this is a fully loaded house,” Mills said. “So when you move in you get your food for the fridge, furniture, and that is pretty much it.”
Nelson said the record-setting home is similar to several other custom builds in the Monacello neighborhood where the buyer purchased the lot and worked with the developers to build their home. He said some of the neighboring homes may have even sold for more than $4 million if they had hit the open market as a spec home.
But Nelson said the big advantage their spec homes give to buyers is time. He said the house at 883 Bella Vista Drive has been in progress for about two years already between designs, plan reviews and permitting – and they are currently about eight months into construction.
“We are taking the risk to build homes that we think people will want,” Nelson said. “The main advantage is we are saving you two years of time. If people want to make minor adjustments we can do that – like changing the shower or the granite – and still save them years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.