The most expensive single family home ever purchased in Lake Havasu City is in escrow after spending just a few days on the open market through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Chad Nelson with A-Team Real Estate Professionals said the spec home at 883 Bella Vista Drive, on the Island, hit the market the day before Thanksgiving with a listing price of $4 million. Nelson said the home received three offers within the first five days, and one of those offers was accepted on Nov. 27.

