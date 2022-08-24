Transit service offerings

The various transit service offerings are shown here in this file photo

 Today’s News-Herald file

The Lake Havasu City Council dove into the details of its new public transportation system on Tuesday. Multiple councilmembers expressed their support for the direction the city’s transportation department is going with its three-tiered transit system, and excitement about what the future holds as the new services are solidified and continue to grow.

Although Lake Havasu City has provided public transportation in some form or another since 1986, the latest iteration kicked off last year with three distinct services. Flex is a “paratransit” service that provides rides to disabled, elderly, or anybody that needs extra help getting into or out of a vehicle. Direct is an on demand service, similar to rideshare services such as Uber or Lyft, that picks the rider up anywhere in the city and drops them off wherever they want to go in town. The final tier of Havasu’s transit system is Bridge, which is a fixed route bus system that most closely resembles traditional city busing – with set bus stops around town and a regular schedule.

