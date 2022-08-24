The Lake Havasu City Council dove into the details of its new public transportation system on Tuesday. Multiple councilmembers expressed their support for the direction the city’s transportation department is going with its three-tiered transit system, and excitement about what the future holds as the new services are solidified and continue to grow.
Although Lake Havasu City has provided public transportation in some form or another since 1986, the latest iteration kicked off last year with three distinct services. Flex is a “paratransit” service that provides rides to disabled, elderly, or anybody that needs extra help getting into or out of a vehicle. Direct is an on demand service, similar to rideshare services such as Uber or Lyft, that picks the rider up anywhere in the city and drops them off wherever they want to go in town. The final tier of Havasu’s transit system is Bridge, which is a fixed route bus system that most closely resembles traditional city busing – with set bus stops around town and a regular schedule.
All three of the tiers of the city transit system resemble past public transportation efforts that Havasu has offered, but they have never all been available at the same time and working together until now.
Transportation Director Patrick Cipres told the council that Lake Havasu City first offered public transportation in 1986 with an on demand, dial-a-ride, service similar to Direct. Cipres said Havasu then decided to move to a fixed bus route system called Havasu Area Transit in the late 2000s that ran for several years with multiple bus routes throughout town and a total of 86 bus stops. HAT closed down in 2014 due to waning ridership in the wake of the great recession and was replaced by Havasu Mobility – a paratransit service with handicapped accessible vehicles meant for people with disabilities, senior citizens, and veterans.
Cipres said when coming up with the current plans, the transportation department reviewed the city’s past transit efforts to learn what has worked, and what hasn’t. Cipres said they found that the city’s dial-a-ride service decades ago was actually the most widely used public transportation that the city has had, reaching a peak of 160,000 riders in a year. Direct, Havasu’s current on demand rideshare has also been the most popular of the three tiers in the city’s new transit system so far. On the flip side, he said the department found that a fixed bus route in Havasu is challenging.
“The city really wasn’t designed to have a fixed route,” Cipres said. “There are too many curves and streets that are not straight blocks. So it isn’t conducive to having a fixed route and capable of sustaining it. So our idea when we came to this newer transit plan was to limit ourselves with that.”
But Cipres said Havasu can’t simply give up on Bridge and the fixed bus route. He said the Federal Transportation Administration requires that a city offer a fixed route in order to receive the federal grant money that largely pay’s for the city’s transportation.
“In all honesty, it’s the least successful of the three legs,” said City Manager Jess Knudson. “But we are required to provide a fixed route system in Lake Havasu City if we want to continue to provide paratransit for the folks who need it and on demand rides through Direct.”
Although a fixed route is required, Cipres said the current transportation system was put together with the goal to specifically avoid a large fixed route system like HAT that included multiple bus routes and nearly 90 bus stops located throughout town.
“Because it’s an FTA requirement to have a fixed route to receive demand response and paratransit funds, we decided to only use our fixed route as a one-way or a circulator but bring everybody into the city with a demand response service – which is our Direct service,” Cipres said.
Cipres said the federal grant money available to the city every year allows Havasu to offer all three transportation options for the exact same amount of city money from Havasu’s general fund as the city previously spent on Havasu Mobility alone. Havasu Mobility was the paratransit service, nearly identical to the service Flex now offers, that was Havasu’s only public transportation from 2014 until June 2021.
“They are federal funds,” Cipres said of the FTA grants for public transit. “The issue with that is if we don’t take them they go to other agencies or other cities in the state. Those funds belong to Lake Havasu City. We aren’t required to take them, but if we don’t they go to the larger metropolitan areas.”
After nearly two hours of discussion, questions, and public comments, Councilmembers largely seemed to be pleased with the progression of the transit system over the past year.
“What we have is an innovative approach to transit,” Mayor Cal Sheehy said. “We are taking and meeting our citizens who use it where they are at. We do have ridership, and as we heard there is a huge need out there. We were able to create Havasu Mobility at a time when we didn’t have access to the federal funds or additional grant dollars. It served a purpose, but we were able to expand it to other items using the same amount of money from out general fund.”
Councilmember Nancy Campbell said the city’s transit has been more popular than she thought it would be in its first year. She also noted that 2:30 p.m. is a particularly busy time for transportation in the city as parents pick up kids from schools throughout the city, and asked the transportation department to continue to consider how it may be able to make things easier on them as it continues to grow.
“I’m impressed by the numbers,” Campbell said. “I was skeptical, like many. It is probably here to stay. Let’s just keep doing good work, keep getting information out to the schools, and let’s help these parents as much as possible.”
Councilmember David Lane also said he is impressed with the city’s efforts so far.
“Great job,” Lane said. “This is definitely needed here in our city. For those that don’t need transit, God bless you. But we do have a large section of our most vulnerable people here in town that need transit – they need help getting from point A to point B.”
Lane also pointed out that the city isn’t looking to put local shuttle companies out of business with its transit system. He said there is plenty of people that need rides to go around.
“We don’t need to replace the local shuttle services, we need to work in conjunction with them,” Lane said. “There is a lot of work for them to do after our hours, but when it comes to meeting those people that are in those big wheel chairs who need extra help, that is what we are there for.”
Moses also expressed report for the new transit system during the meeting Tuesday.
“I applaud your efforts to try to meet everyone where they are at. It is one of the hardest things in the world to do, and I think we are doing a good job,” Moses said. “I really like the direction we are headed, and I really like the hybrid system that Patrick has created and I can’t wait to see it as its full development.”
