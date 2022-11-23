Only Orchids

In this photo from the giveaway in 2021,Cameron Moses (left) and Dustin Runyon (right) each hold up a couple turkeys that have been donated for Only Orchids’ annual Thanksgiving Dinner giveaway at Cha-Bones. Only Orchids in one of several organizations in Havasu focused on making sure everyone in town has a good Thanksgiving meal.

 Today's News-Herald archives

Families and individuals who are lacking a Thanksgiving meal can receive one for free thanks to the generous support from community members. Lake Havasu City Councilmember and ChaBones Steakhouse’s General Manager Cameron Moses along with Only Orchids Charity Group’s founding member and APX West’s Director of Real Estate Dustin Runyon have partnered with local organizations for the last seven years to bring the free Thanksgiving dinner event to town.

Beginning at 10 a.m., residents can arrive at the parking lot for ChaBones to begin the queue for their complimentary holiday dinner. Moses says that families and individuals can remain in their car and relay information to volunteers about the amount of food they will need for each person in their household.

