Families and individuals who are lacking a Thanksgiving meal can receive one for free thanks to the generous support from community members. Lake Havasu City Councilmember and ChaBones Steakhouse’s General Manager Cameron Moses along with Only Orchids Charity Group’s founding member and APX West’s Director of Real Estate Dustin Runyon have partnered with local organizations for the last seven years to bring the free Thanksgiving dinner event to town.
Beginning at 10 a.m., residents can arrive at the parking lot for ChaBones to begin the queue for their complimentary holiday dinner. Moses says that families and individuals can remain in their car and relay information to volunteers about the amount of food they will need for each person in their household.
“We set up a drive-thru in front and all of the volunteers are inside boxing up the meals,” Moses continued. “We have to cook close to 200 turkeys. There’s a lot of manhours that go into it.”
The dinner that originally started off as a gift card giveaway eventually grew into the event that takes place today. The dinner has been supported by La Vita Dolce in the past and started being hosted at ChaBones during the last four years, Moses says.
Moses said they have distributed about 1,500 meals in each of the last four years.
Runyon adds that between his charity sponsoring side dishes and ChaBones cooking and dispersing the food, Havasu residents also donate turkeys to be used for the holiday’s event.
“The holidays are an amazing time for so many people but are also a stressful time for a lot of people as well,” Runyon said. “We are looking to relieve some of that stress that comes with Thanksgiving and give to families and individuals who could use a helping hand.”
Out of the people who will be helping this morning, between 30 to 40 volunteers will be at ChaBones to make the event flow smoothly. Moses says that the volunteers usually include the hosts’ family members as well as employees and their families.
“There’s just so many people that come together for this to make it happen. It’s one of the most inspiring things about it actually,” Moses said. “The amount of people that reach out and want to help or want to donate. I think that’s what’s so awesome about our community.”
Between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., residents can go to ChaBones’ parking lot located at 112 London Bridge Rd. to receive their free meal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.