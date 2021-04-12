Plans for the proposed Environmental Learning Center were humming along in early 2020 – but then came covid.
Progress on plans for the center were put on hold for about a year due to the pandemic, but Vision 2020’s second highest priority project got a jump-start last week.
“I had concerns that people just wouldn’t be receptive to a project like this when they are worried about the health of their families,” said former Lake Havasu City Manager Charlie Cassens, one of the leaders of the Pillar Four group overseeing the project. “So we decided it was best to just wait until a better environment. I think we are there. I think people are ready to start thinking about other projects like this and might be more receptive to it moving forward. We still have a ways to go though, so we are just trying to take it one step at a time.”
Pillar Four met with consultant Jones Studio Inc. of Tempe last week for a refresher on where the project was when they left off, and to take a look at some preliminary computer generated renderings and 3D walkthroughs showing what the water research and educational facility could look like. Pillar Four – the Water Pillar – was one of five pillars created during Vision 2020, and it has continued to oversee the project through its preliminary stages.
Although officials are hopeful Vision 2020’s other major projects – the co-work location and the downtown catalyst project – will be able to start construction within the next year, the Environmental Learning Center is envisioned as a more long-term project that will likely require coordination with multiple government agencies to get off the ground. The end goal is to create a facility in Lake Havasu City capable of serving a variety of research and educational purposes that will operate as a clearing house, of sorts, for information about the Lower Colorado River.
The Environmental Learning Center is expected to include a water quality lab that would replace Lake Havasu City’s aging facility, multi-purpose classrooms, an academic resource center, offices, hydroponics and more. Outside there would be several other attractions and amenities such as an observatory, botanical gardens, an amphitheater, and trails.
Cassens said planning for the center hit a bump in the road last spring while in the midst of phase two of the project. After completing a feasibility study for the proposed center in phase one, Pillar Four kicked off the second phase of the project in October 2019 by hiring Jones Studio to design preliminary floorplans and layouts, and to create renderings of what the center could ultimately look like. But just before the project’s third and final planned public outreach in March, the covid-19 situation was declared a pandemic and progress was put on hold.
“It was almost the same week that word came down for people not to gather,” Cassens said. “So it became very difficult to engage the public and invite them to come in and be a part of the process.”
Pillar Four directed Jones Studio to resume work on the renderings about a month ago and last week they got their first good look at what the consultant has come up with – including renderings of the center and some 3D walkthroughs.
“It is very exciting,” Cassens said. “It is a beautiful facility with lots of glass and soaring roof lines. It is going to be something spectacular. I really hope we can see this thing to fruition before too long.”
Although Pillar Four was pleased with its first peek at images of the center, Cassens said there are a few tweaks and changes requested before the renderings will be unveiled to the public for the first time. Cassens said some of the changes include reworking where and how some of the buildings are situated to maintain the stunning views at the planned site of the center at Havasu Riviera, and the location of some of the bathrooms.
Cassens said Pillar Four will hopefully be able to start sharing the results publically in a couple months. He said the City Council will likely get the first glimpse of the new images at one of its regular meetings when the renderings are ready to share. He said he also wants to update lots of community organizations in town about how the plans have been progressing.
“We recognize the fact that people generally need a picture to visualize what it is you are describing to them,” Cassens said. “So we are trying to come up with a package of images that can really convey what it is we hope potential partners and members of the community will look for in a facility like this.”
But these preliminary renderings are still subject to change as the project continues to move forward. In fact, Cassens said he expects that they will change. He said the facility will ultimately be tailored to the needs of the various groups, organizations and agencies who plan to use the facility and are willing to help cover the cost of construction.
“What we are coming up with now is basically just an imagineered portrayal of what it is we hope to accomplish on that site, fully acknowledging that the partners we are looking for are most likely government agencies,” Cassens said. “So we need to make sure we are able to work within that realm and make sure that we are accommodating what their needs might be.”
Paying for the center
The Environmental Learning Center was selected as the second highest priority by the Vision 2020 team in 2016 and 2017. Ultimately the movement’s efforts resulted in Lake Havasu City being named the runner up in America’s Best Communities competition and being awarded $2 million to get started on the projects it had identified.
A total of $500,000 for the ABC prize money was earmarked for the water research facility and that money has all been spent to hire Jones Studio for the first two phases of the project. But the plans and images currently being produced are expected to play a big role in helping Pillar Four identify and attract potential investors who would be interested in using such a facility. Back in 2019, Cassens told the City Council that Arizona State University, U.S. Fish and Wildlife, and Arizona Game and Fish were some of the most interested and involved potential partners at that time.
Pillar Four’s stated goal, which it will begin to tackle in phase three of the project, is to pay for the entire Environmental Learning Center without any money from the city. Cassens said the idea is to work with the agencies and organizations that plan to use the facility to pay for its construction. Pillar Four has already reached out to several potential partners to gauge interest, but it won’t be ready to start looking for more firm financial commitments until the renderings are finished.
Cassens said he isn’t sure quite what to expect when Pillar Four kicks off phase three, but that pivotal step in the process will ultimately determine when the Environmental Learning Center is built, and what will be included.
“The interest could be forthcoming and happen really quickly, or it could take a very good long time,” Cassens said. “Or if it looks like it is not going to happen at all, at least it will have all the preliminary footwork taken care of and it will be ready to go when the world is ready to get back to it.”
