A Havasu pioneer is taking a step back from his years of service.
After spending more than five decades in community service roles, Chuck Langerveld, 87, is retiring from the service club he helped start.
Langerveld, a former Lake Havasu City mayor, was honored by the Lake Havasu Rotary Club during his retirement ceremony on Monday. Health issues were given as a reason for Langerveld’s withdrawal from the club.
A proclamation made by Mayor Cal Sheehy declared Aug. 28 as Chuck Langerveld Day. A ceremonial transfer of the key to the city was also given to Langerveld.
“You have identified that Rotary has been the key to the relationships that you have created throughout this community,” Sheehy said to Langerveld on Monday. “It’s my honor to also give you the key to Lake Havasu City. The key to the city is one of the highest honors that we can award to a citizen, and it’s my pleasure to do that for you.”
As a young man, the Michigan-native joined the U.S. Army, where he served two years in the Korean War and rose to the rank of sergeant first class He later joined the Reserves, Sheehy said. In 1970, Langerveld, his wife Janet, and their two sons arrived in Lake Havasu City. It was during this time that Langerveld chartered Havasu’s Rotary club.
Sheehy went on to list Langerveld’s local roles as a councilmember and mayor in 1987 and 1991, respectively.
The accomplishments made by Langerveld are still seen today. The Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center, along with other parks and the police department, were projects overseen by Langerveld, Sheehy continued.
Monday’s acknowledgement of Langerveld’s impact on Havasu was shared with his wife and son, Craig, who were also in attendance.
“It’s been a wild ride after moving to Lake Havasu City, but I’ll have to tell you, the community and this Rotary club have given much more to me than I did to them,” Langerveld said. “Thank you so much for gathering here and honoring me. I certainly didn’t expect it, I certainly don’t deserve it, but thank you.”
