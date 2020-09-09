There will be no car show in Lake Havasu City this fall for the first time in 43 years.
The Relics & Rods Car Club announced on Tuesday that it is canceling the annual Run to the Sun, scheduled for Oct. 21-25. Organizer Mike White said the decision was made after discussion among club members and in consultation with London Bridge Resort, which serves as the host hotel for the annual event.
White said it is the first time the car show has ever been canceled in Havasu since it began 43 years ago under the name Camp Orama.
“We felt it in the best interest for the safety of our membership, the employees at the resort, our participants, and our spectators,” White said. “We felt that collectively we just could not ensure their safety.”
White also noted that each year Relics & Rods Car Club members are required to volunteer at the Run to the Sun and many of the club members are getting older and are therefore in a higher risk group if infected with covid-19.
White said the club’s annual cruise down McCulloch Boulevard was canceled after the city restricted permits on city property during the pandemic, but Relics & Rods adjusted their plans to remain on private property and had been hoping to figure out a way to hold their event this fall. White said they waited until the last possible minute to cancel.
He said the biggest sticking points in terms of organizing the event during a pandemic were concerns about requiring people to wear masks and following social distancing guidelines.
“It’s really difficult to enforce (masks),” he said. “I’ve already heard all the excuses in the world from medical problems, to I can’t breathe with them on, to I just don’t want to. That is one of the biggest guidelines that the CDC has, as well as the social distancing. The logistics behind doing that with the number of cars that come in would be a monumental task -- even though it is outside.”
White said Relics & Rods held a club meeting to discuss Run to the Sun, and London Bridge Resort expressed many of the same concerns during a meeting with the club on Sept. 1.
White said the club is disappointed that it won’t be able to have its show this year, but its local charities that will be missing out the most.
He said all proceeds minus expenses are donated to various charitable organizations throughout Havasu, which are selected and voted on by club members each year. He said in recent years the Run to the Sun has produced between $20,000 and $30,000 annually for local charities.
“We are disappointed because all of us put our heart and soul into this show, but we believe that we canceled for the greater good,” White said. “We will be back bigger and better next year.”
White said the planning committee for Run to the Sun in 2021 has already met once, several months ahead of schedule, and they have started throwing around ideas about how to give next year’s event a little something extra.
