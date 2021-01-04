Lake Havasu City’s sales tax, and most other major revenue sources for the city, continue to produce more in Fiscal Year 2020-21 than they did last year and are coming in well above what was budgeted.
Last week Arizona released its monthly report for October 2020, which shows Lake Havasu City’s economy has continued to thrive despite challenges posed by the pandemic. The city’s 2% sales tax revenue produced $2.65 million in October, which is about 25% more than the same month in 2019. That tracks with Havasu’s revenue from sales tax throughout the fiscal year so far, which has produced 26% more from July through October in 2020 than the same time period in 2019.
That puts Havasu’s sales tax figures almost 70% above the conservative projections in the 2020-21 budget.
City Manager Jess Knudson said the numbers, although several months old at this point, are a good sign and reflect a strong local economy in Lake Havasu City.
After an initial decline in sales taxes collected in the early days of the pandemic, Lake Havasu City has seen sales tax revenues significantly higher than last year in each of the last six months.
When the City Council passed the budget for fiscal year 2020-21, it included a list of Plan B items for the council to reconsider if funds came in higher than budgeted. Knudson said sale tax revenues over the summer and into early fall will allow the council to consider several more Plan B items at its Jan. 12 meeting - including a new vehicle for the city’s volunteer CERT team.
Accommodations has produced the largest sales tax revenue increase by percentage from FY 2019-20 to 2020-21 with a 62.3% jump from last year from July through October - about $460,000 more. Retail has also seen a sharp increase so far this fiscal year, up 31.6% or about $1.4 million more than last year. Restaurants and bars, rental, leasing and license, construction, communications and utilities, and the use tax have all increased between 10% and 17% so far this fiscal year.
In October specifically, retail sales tax revenues increased by 27.3% from the previous year led by online retailers with a 49.9% increase from 2019, followed closely by motor vehicles and parts which were up 48.6%. Home furnishings and appliances were up 38%. Brick and mortar retail stores also saw a 14.2% increase in October 2020 compared to 2019 while food and beverage stores brought in almost 20% more in October.
Meanwhile, Lake Havasu City’s 3% bed tax, and its 1% restaurant and bar tax, have both increased significantly in October and remain well above the previous year’s pace for the entire fiscal year. The hotel/motel tax brought in $152,540 in October 2020, which is 65.9% more than in the same month in 2019 and the tax has brought in 62.5% more from July to October 2020 than the same time in 2019. The restaurant and bar tax contributed $129,458 in October - up 15.6% from 2019 - and is currently 8.4% above FY 2019-20’s pace during the same months.
The most recent sales tax numbers available run through October. Although Havasu certainly saw an influx of visitors and activity over the summer, Knudson said anecdotal evidence suggests the city’s always busy snowbird season has been a little bit slower than normal, which could be reflected
Major revenues
Most of the city’s other revenue sources are also producing more revenue than last year as well.
Havasu’s portion of the state shared sales tax was up 6.6% in October 2020 compared to 2019, and is up 10.8% so far in 2020-21 overall. Other state shared revenue, such as Havasu’s portion of the state income tax and vehicle excise tax were up 14.4% in October and a total of 17.2% from July through October compared with 2019-20.
The Highway Users Revenue Fund has been up and down so far in 2020-21 bringing in 0.8% less in October than it did in the previous year, but it remains 0.6% higher so far in 2020-21 than in the same time in 2019-20 overall. HURF has also come in 38.4% above budget so far this fiscal year.
