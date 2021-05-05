Lake Havasu City’s sales tax revenue has already eclipsed the amount projected in its budget for Fiscal Year 2020-21 with four months to spare.
According to numbers released this week by the Arizona Department of Revenue, Lake Havasu City has brought in a total of $21,726,213 in sales taxes through the first three quarters of the fiscal year after budgeting for just $20,645,800.
City staff and officials were particularly conservative in their budget estimates while creating the budget last spring, in the midst of much uncertainty regarding the economic impact of the covid-19 virus during the early days of the pandemic.
“When we were putting together the budget 12 months ago, it was unknown in terms of what tourism would look like and unknown what the impacts of the pandemic would be on our local businesses,” said City Manager Jess Knudson. “The good news is that for the vast majority of our local businesses they have done well over the last 12 months, and that is a great thing. This report reflects that reality.”
Tourism started picking back up in about May 2020 and exploded last summer.
That has helped sales taxes consistently outpace both the projections in the budget and the actual amounts produced in FY2019-20 prior to the start of the pandemic. So far in FY2020-21, Havasu’s total sales tax revenues are 62.3 percent above budget and 22 percent above the same time period the previous year. In February alone Havasu produced $2,802,521 in sales taxes, which is 21 percent more than February 2020.
The accommodations industry has seen the largest increase in sales taxes, bringing in 53.3 percent more from July through February than during the same time in FY2019-20. Retail has also seen a large increase, up 26.3 percent so far this fiscal year. Meanwhile, restaurants and bars have produced 11.9 percent more while construction is up 10.2 percent this fiscal year. In fact, the only category that has produced less sales tax so far in FY2020-21 than the previous year is the “other category,” which has fallen by 31.4 percent.
All retail categories brought in more sales tax in February 2021 compared to the same month last year, led by online retailers which increased by 39.6 percent. Food and beverage stores produced 30.6 percent more, motor vehicles and parts produced 26.1 percent more, and home furnishing and appliances were up 15.9 percent. Brick and mortar retail stores also increased slightly in February with a 2.8 percent boost over 2020.
Havasu’s additional 3 percent bed tax also brought in 42.4 percent more in February 2021 than last year, and is up 53.6 percent for the fiscal year, to date. Meanwhile the 1 percent restaurant and bar tax produced an extra 16.3 percent in February, and has brought in 17.4 percent more so far this fiscal year than during the same time last year.
Major revenues
Havasu’s portion of the state shared sales tax has also remained steadily above last year’s revenues, bringing in 9.4 percent more from July to February compared to the same timeframe in FY2019-20. Other state shared revenues have done even better, with Lake Havasu City receiving 16.2 percent more so far this fiscal year.
The only revenue shared by the state that has been struggling a little has been the Highway Users Revenue Fund, which provides money for street operations, maintenance and improvements in Havasu. In February the city got 11.2 percent less than it did in the same month in 2020, but Havasu has gotten a total of 1 percent more from HURF so far this fiscal year.
