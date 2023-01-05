Lake Havasu City’s sales tax revenue continued to come in a little ahead of last year’s record pace, early in the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2022-23.
According to the Arizona Department of Revenue, Havasu’s 2% city sales tax, 1% restaurant and bar tax, and the 3% hotel/motel tax produced a combined total of just less than $3 million in October – $2,988,971 to be exact. That is 3.7% more than the city received from sales taxes in October 2021.
October’s sales taxes also keep Havasu on pace to set a new record high for sales tax revenue for the third year in a row. Through the first four months of this fiscal year, sales in Havasu produced a total of $12,347,664 in tax revenue for the city – up 3.5% from FY2021-22.
Consistent increases since great recession
Sales tax revenues have been increasing in Havasu each year for about a decade-and-a-half, following a steep drop in revenue during the housing crisis and subsequent recession in 2008 and 2009. But during the pandemic the city’s sales tax revenue exploded as tourism and visitation numbers jumped quickly.
From FY2013-14 to FY2018-19, annual increases in sales tax revenue for Havasu were between 6.2% and 9% each year. During that time collections increased from about $17.3 million to $25.4 million.
In FY2019-20 – which includes the first four months of the pandemic – Havasu’s sales taxes jumped by 11.4% to about $28.3 million. FY2020-21 then set a new record high after another 25.2% increase brought yearly revenues over $35 million. Last fiscal year’s sales taxes increased that record by another 10% to set the current high mark for the city at $38,965,540.
Now sales tax revenues appear to be starting to plateau.
Although sales taxes have produced more revenue through the first four months of FY22-23, the current 3.5% increase over last year would be the lowest increase the city has seen since at least FY14-15 by 2.7%.
Meanwhile, city officials say that the sharp increase in inflation experienced throughout the last year has left Havasu with less purchasing power this year than at the same time last year – despite the continued increase in sales tax revenue. The sales tax report shows the increase in inflation over the first four months of the fiscal year is more than double the increase in sales tax revenue collected.
Last month Lake Havasu City Manager Jess Knudson told Today’s News-Herald that city staff has seen a 20% to 30% across the board increase in the cost of projects and equipment.
Bed tax, food and beverage tax both down
Although the transaction privilege taxes have combined to bring in more money through the first four month this year, that increase is due solely to the 2% city sales tax.
So far in FY22-23 the 2% sales tax has produced $10,976,158 in city revenue which is 4.2% more than during the same four months last year.
Meanwhile, the city’s restaurant and bar tax fell 1.7% from last year’s pace to a total of $610,866 through the first four months. The hotel/motel tax has dropped by 2.4% year over year to $760,640.
In October 2022 alone, the 2% take was up 5.5% from October 2021, while the hotel/motel was down 3.2% and the restaurant and bar tax was 15% behind last October’s total.
Through the first four months of the fiscal year, Lake Havasu City’s construction industry has seen the largest increase in sales taxes produced for Havasu – up 21.7% from the first four months of FY21-22. The retail market place category was close behind with a 21.1% increase. Communications and utilities produced 19.8% more sales than last year, while restaurants and bars were up 6.6%, rental, leasing and license increased 3.9%, retail was up 3.7%, and the “other” category was up 0.8%.
The use tax has experienced the largest drop in sales tax revenue produced, down 35.2%. The accommodations industry also produced 2.4% less sales tax than last year.
Within the retail industry, home furnishings and appliances saw the largest increase in October 2022, compared to October 2021, with a 17.3% increase in sales tax revenue produced. Motor vehicle and parts were up 7.2%, food and beverage stores increased 5.1%, building materials, lawn and garden were up 2.4%, online retailers were up 2% and brick and mortar retail stores produced 1% more sales tax. The “other” category also increased by 1.4%.
