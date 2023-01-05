Total sales tax by month

The total sales tax by month for fiscal year 2023 is tracking slightly ahead of the previous year in the second quarter.

 Courtesy of Lake Havasu City government

Lake Havasu City’s sales tax revenue continued to come in a little ahead of last year’s record pace, early in the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2022-23.

According to the Arizona Department of Revenue, Havasu’s 2% city sales tax, 1% restaurant and bar tax, and the 3% hotel/motel tax produced a combined total of just less than $3 million in October – $2,988,971 to be exact. That is 3.7% more than the city received from sales taxes in October 2021.

