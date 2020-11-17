Sales tax revenues continued to come in well above budget and above 2019 levels in Lake Havasu City through the first couple months of the 2020-21 fiscal year.
This week Arizona released its monthly sales tax reports for revenue produced in July and August showing Havasu’s city sales tax has already brought in $5,422,948. That is 66% more than what was expected in the budget, and 22.3% more than the first two months of the 2019 fiscal year. Havasu businesses produced $2,854,152 in sales tax in July, up 19.2% from 2019, and saw a 25.9% increase in August from 2019 while bringing in another $2,568,795.
“We are very pleased with the numbers from the first two months of the fiscal year,” said City Manager Jess Knudson. “It is a direct reflection on the business environment in Lake Havasu City – we are showing a very strong local economy despite the challenges that exist. That’s very positive for the local economy, for the businesses, and for the city.”
Knudson said Havasu was particularly conservative in its revenue forecasts for this year as the city put together its budget during the height of uncertainty regarding the economic impact of the pandemic.
“It is nice that we were able to beat those budget forecasts and, even more so, that we were able to look at increases over prior year,” he said.
Sales tax revenues briefly dipped in the early days of the pandemic, bringing in 9.5% less revenue in March 2020 than in 2019 but by April the economy started bouncing back with 0.5% more sales tax revenue than the previous year.
Since then the sales tax numbers in Havasu have skyrocketed with a 29.3% increase in May and a 42.6% increase in June to close out 2019-20.
“As we continue to look at the month-by-month reporting for the local economy and the signs look good, we will also have an eye on whether or not these levels are sustainable,” Knudson said. “We will be keeping an eye out for the reporting as it comes out each month and we will take it by a month-by-month basis as we see the numbers continue to unfold throughout the fiscal year.”
Plan B looks promising
With four straight months of strong sales tax numbers, including the first two months of the current fiscal year, Havasu’s finances are currently in better shape than originally feared during the budgeting process.
While putting together the 2020-21 budget the City Council included $4.6 million in “Plan B” items, programmed into the budget for Jan. 1 pending further review and approval from the council. Plan B items include a new CERT vehicle for the fire department, four patrol vehicles for the police department, mowers for public works, an IT server upgrade, and more.
“We have a snapshot of the first two months of the fiscal year and right now it looks good,” Knudson said. “We are going to be taking a really close look at which projects we have the ability to fund, and to what degree. Right now, according to the first two months, it looks positive for the majority of those budgeted projects and items.”
Knudson specifically mentioned that the city is already starting to look at quotes for a replacement CERT vehicle and hopes to have something ready for the City Council to consider early in 2021. CERT volunteers, who assist firefighters and residents during emergency situations, have been lobbying for a new vehicle for the last few years.
