Lake Havasu City’s sales tax revenue continued to surge in late fall and early winter, and brought in about 10% more than last year’s record setting sales tax collections through the first five months of the fiscal year.
According to the Arizona Department of Revenue, Lake Havasu City businesses produced a total of $14,839,440 in sales tax revenue through the end of November - the most recent month that has been reported. That is about $1.35 million more than in Fiscal Year 2020-21, which ended up producing a record $35,414,167 in city sales tax. Havasu is currently on pace to bring in about $37.4 million, according to the most recent report.
Havasu produced $2,882,971 in city sales tax in October 2021, and $2,910,155 in November - both exactly 8.6% more than in the same respective months in 2020.
The city’s 2% sales tax accounted for $2,660,641 of that total in November, which is 7.5% more than in November 2020. Meanwhile, the 1% restaurant and bar tax brought in $136,681 in November 2021, which is 25.9% more than last year, and the 3% hotel/motel tax produced $112,834 for a 19.4% increase over the same month last year.
In all, 2% city sales tax collections are up 9.8% through the first five months of FY2021-22, while the restaurant and bar tax is up 16.1% and the hotel/motel tax is up 9.1%.
From July through November, retail in Lake Havasu City has produced a little more than $7.6 million in 2022 - which is up 7.2% from 2021. Restaurants and bars have brought in about $2.25 million which is up 19.4%, the accommodations industry produced about $1.5 million (up 9.8% from 2021), the use tax ($986,700) is up 30.9%, and the retail marketplace industry increased by 26.7% to $741,553.
Meanwhile, communications and utilities saw a 29.8% drop in sales tax produced, rental, leasing, and license dropped 0.7%, and the construction industry ticked down 0.1% compared to last year.
Motor vehicle and parts sales saw the biggest boost in November 2021 compared to 2020, with a 21.1% increase in sales tax produced to $549,502. Motor vehicle and parts produce more than twice as much sales tax as Havasu’s next biggest retail category. Building materials, lawn, and garden increased 17.9% in November 2021 from the same month last year, while non-store retailers - mostly online sales - increased 14.9%, home furnishings and appliances were up 9.7%, and kbrick and mortar retail was up 9%.
Food and beverage stores (-9.1%) and the “other” retail category (-26.3%) were the only two categories lower in November 2021 than in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.