April is the time of year when vacation rental properties begin to move from serving snowbirds to shorter term visitors looking for a weekend at the lake, or to attend an event in town. But as the coronavirus crisis continues to alter everyday life, short-term rental properties throughout Lake Havasu City are vacant without much promise of new business for a least the next month or two.
Patricia Mentch, Chair of the Lake Havasu Association of Realtors property management council, said nearly all rentals that had been booked from April to June have been canceled.
“Very few have not canceled, to be honest with you,” Mentch said. “Those that haven’t are mostly people who have other plans and are just kind of hanging on and waiting to see.”
Most of the rooms that are being rented are by snowbirds who were already in Havasu when response to the pandemic ramped up nationwide.
“Some of our guests decided that they couldn’t get back home. So they wanted to stay here and ride it through for a little bit longer,” Mentch said.
Kathy Folkers, owner of Adventure Vacation Rentals, said only two of her 10 vacation rental properties were occupied on Wednesday, and just five of the properties have bookings for Easter weekend. She said usually it would be difficult to get one of her rooms this time of year, and Easter is always booked solid.
Folkers said business was booming throughout the winter, but the bottom fell out of the market last month.
“Towards the end of March, I started getting cancellations right and left,” she said. “Then it kind of evened off and I got a few new bookings. But when the governor’s stay-at-home order went out that pretty much sealed the cap and I had almost everybody cancel that wasn’t already here – which I understand.”
Folkers said recently she has started to get a few calls from people looking to come to Lake Havasu City in July to October, but even cutting her rates in half haven’t helped to attract business for the next three months.
The drop in bookings has created financial hardship throughout the industry from property owners to brokers, but Mentch said long-term concerns are taking a back seat for now as lots of questions remain about how the next few months will unfold.
“As this has progressed through, you realize that things are moving on a day-to-day basis, and sometimes on an hour-to-hour basis,” Mentch said. “What we feel might happen is as the summer goes by, if this virus does run its course, we believe we will start to get quite a few calls. That will be predicated on whether or not people are actually working.”
Long-term rentals
While the short-term market has been in a free fall, Lake Havasu Association of Realtors President Nicolle Stuhlberg said the long term rental market has remained steady. She said NSP Property Management, LLC. – which she owns – still has relatively normal numbers of people calling to see properties and applying to rent a home.
Properties also are still coming available too. Stuhlberg said NCP had a total of five tenants move out this month which she said is a bit higher than the average but still a fairly typical amount.
“The rental market is still pretty tight here,” Stuhlberg said. “We are running low vacancy rates still.”
But long-term rental properties are starting to see some challenges of their own associated with coronavirus. Stuhlberg said tenants are starting to have greater difficulty paying rent as the economic ramifications of the virus start to take hold.
She said there has been an influx of returned or dishonored checks from tenants this month. In all, she said her company has collected about 90 percent of the rent owed, which she said she feels fortunate for.
But the situation may get worse before it gets better.
“I feel like the next couple of months are going to be worse than this month,” Stuhlberg said. “This has just now hit, and people have been losing their jobs over the course of just the last few weeks. So it is going to have a bigger impact on us in May and June than it does this month, I think. So we are bracing ourselves and we are providing whatever information we can about services that might be available to help with rent payments and working with our tenants on payment plans and things that we can do to help them.”
But Stuhlberg stressed that the payment plans being worked out still need to be honored.
“For many of these property owners that rent money either offsets their mortgage payment or if the property is payed for it provides their monthly income to pay their bills,” she said. “In all reality, all of us are in this together. If we work together we will see our way through it.”
