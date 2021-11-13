The sale of The Refuge Country Club and Golf Course is set to close this month and new information has been released about the course’s potential buyer.
David Stone is the developer out of California who is in the process of purchasing the Arnold Palmer Signature designed course and country club from Information Solutions. Stone is being represented by Lake Havasu City Realtor April Caley who says that Stone is no stranger to dealing with “distressed properties.”
“For nearly two decades Mr. Stone has helped transform Big Bear Lake into the resort it is today. He has added new lodging, restaurants and live entertainment venues just to name a few,” Caley said.
Caley says that some of the businesses Stone brought to Big Bear Lake include the Big Bear Lake Brewing Company, The Boneyard Bar and Grill, Rockin’ Burrito and the Cave, a concert venue.
According to Caley, when Stone was growing up he and his family would split their vacation time between Big Bear Lake and Lake Havasu City.
Caley says that some of Stone’s most cherished memories from childhood were made in Havasu.
“He has watched the town grow over the years and wants to help Havasu reach its full potential,” Caley said. “Stone told me ‘I was truly blessed with two very unique towns that provided for life long memories.’”
Stone isn’t revealing what his plans are for the course and club yet but Caley says that “Native American history and the beautiful landscape of Arizona” has always caught Stone’s eye and he hopes to pay homage to Native American culture within the club.
Earlier this year both the Refuge country club and golf course ceased operation abruptly. Since the facilities shut down there has been much speculation what would happen to the property,
The Refuge Property Owners Association had been in discussion to purchase the course and club but association president Francis Delach says that negotiations broke down in early August. However the POA still has a vested interest in the club and course since purchasing the mortgage for the property from Horizon Community bank.
Delach says that since the POA couldn’t purchase the property directly from Information Solutions they hope to receive it via bankruptcy.
The POA is having a special meeting on Nov. 20 to vote on rising dues for homeowners to pay for “operating expenses of the Association, including payment on monies borrowed to purchase the course.” The current plan would raise homeowner’s dues by $100 a month in 2022 and then in 2021 dues would be raised an additional $115.
Despite these moves by the POA not every Refuge homeowner is in favor of the association taking control of the golf course and country club.
“I am very hopeful for the prospect that the homeowners will not be involved in running/owning a golf course,” John Cash said. “We are also hopeful our dues will not be raised by $215 per month.”
(2) comments
Didn't the Refuge lose the Arnold Palmer signature because of some changes made?
Yes, but ..............!
