Rapid inflation of the nation's short-term rental market is leading to speculation that the bubble is about to burst.
Vacation rental managers in Havasu say they've noticed the market has already started to shift away from the extraordinary highs experienced over the last few years.
Rachel Atkinson, with Destination Havasu, said the vacation rental market was busier during the pandemic than her company had experienced in nearly 30 years of business in Havasu.
“In 2020 and 2021 I couldn’t keep up. We employed nine housekeepers and had three maintenance men, and it is not that way anymore,” Atkinson said. “At some point we went from 500 to 600 vacation rentals to 1,200."
Lake Havasu City saw a surge in visitors that began during the covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and continued for another couple years. The increase in tourists helped Havasu’s 2% bed tax set new record high revenues each year in 2020, 2021, and 2022, but it has also brought lots more short term rental units into the local market. As Havasu’s tourism starts to dip back towards its pre-pandemic tendencies in 2023 local vacation rental property managers say the short term rental market has become saturated.
The end of the vacation rental boom in Havasu appears to have already begun.
Atkinson said the properties she manages are performing more like they did in 2017 to 2019 leading up to the pandemic – in terms of the number of bookings for the properties, and their weekend availability.
“It is all very normal for us. I think, during the covid boom, so many houses were purchased and my feeling is not enough due diligence was done to make sure that what people were buying was actually going to make a good vacation rental,” Atkinson said. “So what we saw was our market in 2020 and 2021 became so saturated with these vacation rentals.”
Scott Howard, CEO of Empty Spaces Vacation Rental Management – which primarily focuses on the markets in Moab, Utah and, since 2017, Lake Havasu City – said his company started seeing signs that Havasu’s short term rental market was getting crowded near the beginning of 2022.
“About 18 months ago we saw a big influx of three bedrooms coming on the market,” Howard said. “So we told all of our clients with a three bedroom short term rental to sell. Most of them took our advice. Within six months the number of three bedrooms had more than doubled – from about 300 available units to more than 700.”
Howard said Empty Spaces properties in Havasu did better in 2020 during the pandemic then they had the previous three years they had been in the market. He said the market seems to have peaked in 2021 and 2022, while 2023 has brought a dramatic decline in revenues.
As an example, he said a property Empty Spaces manages produced $300,000 in 2022 but has only made about $70,000 so far in 2023. Similarly, a four bedroom rental made between $150,000 and $160,000 in 2022 but has produced less than $20,000 so far this year.
The short term rental boom isn’t confined to just Lake Havasu City. According to short-term rental data tracking service AllTheRooms, there were fewer than 200,000 vacation rental properties available nationwide in 2016, which has risen to just under 1 million vacation rentals on the market today. AllTheRooms also reports that 179 of the 182 counties with the most short-term rental listings saw the average revenue per available room drop – from the three-month average from March to May 2022, compared to the same three months in 2023.
Lake Havasu City-Kingman Metropolitan Statistical Area (which includes all of Mohave County) saw the second largest drop of any MSA in the country, according to AllTheRooms. AllTheRooms reports Havasu’s average revenue per room dropped about 50% - from $3,930 on average from March to May 2022 down to $2,005 from March to May in 2023.
Howard said that data definitely tracks with Empty Spaces experiences in the Havasu market, compared to its properties in Moab, Utah or in Crested Butte, Colorado.
“We are seeing revenue declines there, but they are maybe 10% or 15% - not 70% to 80% like we are seeing in Havasu,” Howard said.
Howard says he believes the reason Havasu’s vacation rental market has been hit harder than others is just the sheer number of units that have come available recently.
“There is just too much inventory,” he said.
But part of the reason may also be perspective. Atkinson noted that Destination Havasu’s vacation rental revenues look much better when compared to pre-pandemic years, instead of the crazy highs experienced during, and immediately following, the pandemic.
“The bookings for this summer are a little bit slower than they were in 2020 and 21 – they are right where they were before covid,” Atkinson said. “We had a very successful winter season, and those winter visitors checked out in March or April. Since then we were booked for Memorial Day weekend, and we are almost completely booked for the Fourth of July. So it is still steady and business is still coming through. It is just not as crazy busy as it was back then.”
Howard and Atkinson both said they expect the vacation rental market in Havasu will begin to correct itself over the next couple years, as some of the current short term rentals start either hit the market for sale, or convert to long term rentals which are still in relatively short supply throughout town.
Atkinson said she has already noticed some of the vacation rentals that were sold a year or two ago beginning to come back on the market – some with the exact same furniture and décor as it had before.
Atkinson said an unusual amount of Destination Havasu’s property owners are thinking about that option as well. She said the company manages 52 vacation rental properties, and nine of those properties have left in the last three months because the owner decided it was time to sell. She said she has never had that many owners decided to sell in such a short amount of time before. Atkinson said on average about two to four properties will decide to hit the market over the course of a year.
But Atkinson said she isn’t expecting any drastic changes to the vacation rental market all at once. She said she expects it to begin to stabilize over the next year or two.
“I don’t think it will be a fast drop or anything like that,” she said. “I think really it will be caused by people deciding that it wasn’t for them, it didn’t make the money they thought it was going to, and they will move their money on to something else.”
Atkinson said historically, vacation rentals haven’t been huge money makers in Havasu. Rather, it typically provides an opportunity for the owner to use the property as a vacation destination themselves, while helping to cover the mortgage.
“Vacation rentals do produce a really good return on investment, but we tell people when they are buying if they are looking for a solid return on investment you go long term unfurnished,” Atkinson said. “If you are looking at a vacation rental, you are looking to buy it first and foremost for yourself to use and if you can make money on top of that, that is an added bonus.”
Atkinson and Howard both agreed that the best short term rental properties in Havasu tend to be larger homes with at least four bedrooms, and plenty of outdoor amenities like a pool. Atkinson said Destination Havasu also takes into account the home’s location – especially its proximity to the nearest boat launch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.