The future of water availability on the Lower Colorado River is anything but certain, but Lake Havasu City is hoping to give local residents and businesses more clarity about how it will react if it’s faced with a situation where there isn’t enough water to go around.
Lake Havasu City is not expected to face any water shortages in 2022. But after more than two decades of drought, and in light of the Bureau of Reclamation’s first ever shortage declaration for the Lower Colorado River last month, that could change in the years ahead. The City Council held a work session on Tuesday to dig into the specifics of the city’s water entitlements, what Havasu has done to prepare for shortages since the drought began two decades ago, and what Lake Havasu City’s water situation may look like in the future.
Doyle Wilson, Havasu’s former Water Resources Coordinator who retired in 2019 but still contracts with the city on water related issues, led the session. He went over the five broad “tools” that the city has to reduce its water use – as laid out in the 2020 Water Conservation Plan – but informed the council that the city doesn’t yet have a way to implement any of those measures, and has not determined exactly when or how those measures would be used.
“An action plan is something I think needs to be put in place to make this work properly,” Wilson said. “My recommendation to the council is to develop that implementation plan for various stages of shortage. Then once it is drafted up, put it out there and let people rip it up or do what they do... Then present it to the community for comments and then finalize it and develop an outreach program for continuing education so people don’t forget.”
The good news is, Lake Havasu City has never come particularly close to reaching its total annual water entitlement of 28,581.7 acre feet in the past. In fact, due to conservation measures and various programs already in place in the city Havasu’s water use has fallen from about 14,500 acre feet of consumption around 2005 to 2007, to less than 12,000 acre feet since 2014 – despite thousands of additional residents currently living in Havasu.
“Our entitlement is sufficient to provide everyone with water to the projected buildout population of 96,000. But I want to emphasis that is during normal water periods – not shortages necessarily, because we don’t know what that looks like in the future,” Wilson said.
The council directed staff to begin crafting such an action plan by unanimous consent.
“Lake Havasu City is a leader when it comes to irrigation, landscaping and those types of things,” Mayor Cal Sheehy said. “We have made a lot of efforts as a community both in our use in homes as well as our use within the city with effluent water and those types of things. This isn’t the first time we are talking about it, but now that it is here we need to go to the next level and the next step so we do have that certainty for residents and our business community about what that looks like.”
Wilson said the city’s plans will need to be flexible in order to address an uncertain and ever changing water situation on the Lower Colorado River.
“Just a few years from now the rules may change on us. The criteria and everything may stay the same, it may change, we don’t know,” Wilson said. “So this document should be very fluid – in other words a living document that we could update as needed. So it wouldn’t be just one model, it would be whatever we can do to adapt to the new situation.”
City Manager Jess Knudson told the council that staff will look to identify various “wet water” shortage situations – when the supply of water is not enough to meet demand – and come up with a plan for what the city would do to respond in each situation.
“So if these things happen, these things would get triggered,” Knudson said. “We can also talk about what things we can do today, and moving forward, in terms of water conservation.”
Public Works Director Greg Froslie told the council his department is already looking into what it would cost for the city to upgrade and outfit its water meters so water users and the city would be able to track water consumption in real time. Wilson also mentioned potential plans for an effluent pipeline up to SARA Park that would allow the city’s effluent – treated wastewater – to be used for irrigation purposes in nearly all of the city parks. The cost and feasibility of both potential projects is still unknown.
Options to curb water use
Wilson told the council that Lake Havasu City’s Water Conservation Plan, last updated in 2020, already lays out a “tool box” with five options the city has to address future shortages. The action plan that the city eventually adopts will use some or all of those options to fit within any reduced water allocations in the future.
Wilson said the five tools are ordered from least expensive to most expensive, starting with voluntary water conservation measures. He said voluntary conservation would be the easiest and cheapest way to start, and could be enough on its own if only a small reduction is needed. The water conservation plan lists education on water conservation measures, education about the city’s short and long term water situation, and rebates for water conserving devices among potential voluntary measures.
The second tool is mandatory water conservation measures. The Water Conservation Plan says the focus of such measures would be non-essential use like irrigation and water waste, and could be applied to residential or non-residential use.
The third option would be to increase water rates by establishing a special short term rate during the shortage. According to the Water Conservation Plan such a special rate system would need to still be based on revenue/cost delivery ratios of providing water service. The plan says such an option would both provide a financial incentive for high water users to conserve, and potentially establish or augment a fund to help pay for potential acquisitions of alternative water sources. Wilson said water rate increases have been used to decrease water use in Havasu in the past.
“Hitting the pocketbook works everywhere, it seems like,” Wilson said.
The third option would be to make use of an alternative water source. Wilson explained that the Havasu has access to about 120,000 acre feet of water stored up in the Phoenix area through the Arizona Water Banking Authority for use during a wet water shortage. He said in that instance the water would be pumped out and sold locally in the Phoenix metro area, and Havasu would be able to pump a corresponding amount of water from the river. But Wilson cautioned that such an acquisition would be costly.
“The one caveat is we have to replace that water at some point, and that water is not going to be cheap. I don’t know where we are going to get it – especially during a shortage,” he said. “So when the shortage is ended we have to figure out how to pay it back. Either we would find the water, or we would pay market price whatever that would be.”
The fifth and final option would be water rationing, where water would be allocated to each customer based on the desired water percentage reduction needed to meet the shortage. The Water Conservation Plan said such rationing would need to be equitable among users, and rations may be adjusted to make sure that goals are being met.
“That is a model that is used in Southern California that has worked. No one likes it, not even the people who are instituting the rationing,” Wilson said. “Those communities have put hefty fines on people using more than what they are supposed to. Doing it is highly controversial, I’m sure. It would need to be very efficiently set up, and there has to be good public outreach to get that put in place. It’s nothing I would want to do anytime soon, but this is an option.”
Cloudy water future
Wilson told the council that the city is still waiting to hear from the Arizona Department of Water Resources and Bureau of Reclamation about exactly how the state’s water allotment will be distributed in 2022, in light of the 520,000 acre feet entitlement reduction in Arizona triggered by the tier one shortage declared in August.
While state and federal water officials are still working out the finer details, their past statements and plans have placed most of the burden on farmers in central Arizona.
“What this really means for 2022, for us, is that there will be no impact to us or any other on river P4 contractor for the first tier shortage. That is pretty much a guarantee,” Wilson told the council.
But forecasting beyond 2022 is anything but certain.
Wilson said currently the Bureau’s projections for Lake Mead’s water levels in 2023 are right around the 1,050 feet above mean sea level that would trigger the tier 2 shortage declaration. If the drought continues and water levels in Lake Mead continue to fall, tier 3 would be declared at 1,025 feet.
Based on the city’s current water use and the current water conservation agreements in place through 2007 interim guidelines and a Drought Contingency Plan adopted in 2019, Wilson said Lake Havasu City could have enough water even in a tier 3 shortage situation. But exactly how shortages will be implemented in tier 2 or tier 3 – and even in tier 1 are still not entirely clear.
“We may not have any shortages directed on us, even in the third tier – that is a possibility. Is it actually going to happen? I would not hold my breath on that, just because there is no crystal ball,” Wilson said. “Things could change on a dime and we just don’t know what is going to happen. Right now it looks OK for us in the first three tiers, but we are not 100% sure – at least I am not.”
But if water levels drop below tier 3, all bets are off. Wilson told the council that due to Lake Mead’s V-shaped bottom, each foot of elevation at the lower levels account for less water than the one above it. So if the drought continues, the drop in Mead’s elevation could start to accelerate.
“In other words, we could get below 1,025 very quickly,” Wilson said. “If we do, then we have this situation where we don’t know what is going to happen. They don’t have that in the plans. So the states and the federal government are going to have to figure out how that is all going to work.”
Making the future even more murky, Wilson said the the 2007 interim guidelines are set to expire in 2007. The 2019 Drought Contingency Plan will also need to be renegotiated soon.
