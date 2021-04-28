The Western Arizona Humane Society has about 15 puppies that will be ready for adoption at the same time, so they will be hosting Puppy Palooza on Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day. The puppies are medium to large breeds from several different litters including sharpeis, pit bull mixes and ridgeback mixes. The puppies will be adopted on a first-come-first served basis. In order to adopt a puppy you must be at least 18 years old, and renters must have proof that their landlord will allow the dog. The adoption fee for a puppy is $200.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.