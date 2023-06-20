Having a fascination for collecting and examining rocks starts at an early age for most children.
To help foster a lifelong appreciation of rocks, Lake Havasu Gem and Mineral Society holds youth-based classes and programs on an annual basis. Jane Highness, who serves on the organization’s board of directors, says that classes have often been held at the Lake Havasu Museum of History.
Children who attended a recent class at the museum were then invited to the organization’s lapidary shop for firsthand tours, Highness says. The tandem format of hosting children at both locations gave them insight into how the rocks could be manipulated by machinery.
The free youth classes and programs often operate on a first come, first served basis, Highness adds.
“The first class we gave where we did it tandem with lapidary, it’s so exciting to see how smart and how excited these kids are about this,” Highness said. “Some of them know more than I do and I love that.”
On Thursday, the organization will host another youth class for children ages 8 to 14 years old. The upcoming class has reached its maximum attendance level, but Highness says that future classes are in the planning stages.
Thursday’s class will be held at the Mohave County Library Lake Havasu City Branch and focus on exploring fossils. In partnership with the Bureau of Land Management, participating geologists will give the children a hands-on learning experience, Highness says.
BLM geologists Aaron Jacobsen and Heather Casares will lead the children in an hour-long class examining various remnants. Highness shares that Casares also serves as a park ranger outside of her geologist position.
“This is kind of our test class, we’re getting it out there,” Highness said. “I’m hoping that we can just impart some knowledge to them and open their eyes to earth sciences, and maybe come out with some more geologists in the long run.”
Later this fall, the 53rd Annual Lake Havasu Gem and Mineral Show will further support local youth, Highness says. Proceeds raised through raffle basket sales will go towards funding scholarships for college-bound high school graduates.
The continuous support given to Havasu’s youth is an important part of the organization’s overall mission, Highness says.
“We’re just committed to educating our youth and our community about our geological area and about our rocks, minerals, and gems,” Highness explained. “If we get a lot of response from kids that are older, we’ll do (a class) for them. It’s just so much fun to work with them.”
For more information regarding Lake Havasu Gem and Mineral Society’s youth classes, contact Jane Highness at highnessj7@gmail.com.
