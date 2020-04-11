Since 1891, these heartening words from poet Emily Dickinson have endured because they inspire hope.
Such encouragement is prized in this time of the coronavirus pandemic, when hope can be elusive for many people. There are more questions than answers.
When are the restrictions going to be lifted? When are things going to be better? When is this nightmare going to be over?
Three Lake Havasu City pastors may not have all the answers, but they had plenty of faith-based advice on how to find hope for those who have lost sight of it.
David Bybee urges people to choose faith over fear during these dark days.
He’s the pastor at Community Presbyterian Church.
“We’ve had the rug pulled out from under us,” he acknowledged. “But remember this from Proverbs 18:14: ‘The human spirit can endure in sickness, but a crushed spirit who can bear?’”
He said the Bible also reminds those facing uncertainties that finding joy in their lives is curative and can produce hope.
“Worry is self-destructive,” Bybee said, suggesting that when a person changes his or her thoughts, it changes their world. Again, he offered scripture. From Philippians 4:8. It reads: “Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable—if anything is excellent or praiseworthy—think about such things.”
Another view
Pastor Chad Garrison from Calvary Baptist Church is featured in a video on the church’s website that speaks to human suffering. He suggest that is where hope can be found.
“We rejoice in our suffering because suffering produces endurance and endurance produces character. And character produces hope and hope does not disappoint.”
Hope in action
The words of Jesus at the Last Supper offers guidance to us at this time, said Craig Corbin, pastor at Mount Olive Lutheran Church. He referred to John 13:34, which says, “A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another.”
Corbin said his congregation has taken those words to heart.
“I’m seeing a tremendous amount of care and compassion from our church members as they reach out to others in new ways,” Corbin said.
He said each congregant was asked to pick out five names of people in the church directory – people they do not know and call them on the phone.
“We call and say we’re from the church and explain that we’re just checking in to see how they are doing. We’ve been helping many people, especially those who are at-risk of the coronavirus,” Corbin said.
