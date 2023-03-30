For the last 22 years, HAVEN Family Resource Center has assisted Lake Havasu City residents with victim services, child abuse prevention and community outreach programs. The nonprofit organization’s mission is listed as working with other agencies to help child and vulnerable adult victims to lessen their crime-based trauma and expand the progression of legal action.
As part of the Child Abuse Prevention Program, a council was created that offers community outreach and other programs, which includes the organization’s Food 4 Kidz Program, Positive Parenting Program, trainings and presentations, Mary Lou O’Connell, HAVEN’s executive director, says.
Comprehensive services are provided to victims of crime as well as those who are in crisis, O’Connell states. Some of these services include safety planning, emergency housing, transportation, crisis response, forensics and legal advocacy. These services are available on a 24-hour basis, each day of the year.
Victims of domestic violence, child and elder abuse and sexual assault are also included in the scope of clients served with the on-scene and on-site services, O’Connell says.
With incoming funds arriving from the state and federal government, O’Connell adds that the $40,000 grant awarded by the City Council was requested specifically for her nonprofit’s Food 4 Kidz Program.
“Providing food to children in need seemed to be more in the spirit of what the funding was hoping to address,” O’Connell explained. “Since this is a volunteer driven program, the grant funding will be utilized to purchase only food items for the Food 4 Kidz Program.”
The food program was created in 2006 to act as a supplementary source of nutrition for school-age children within the Lake Havasu City Parks and Recreation Program, local charter and private schools, and the Lake Havasu Unified School District.
The cost of the program fluctuates depending on the amount of food donations the organization receives each year, O’Connell says. Because of this, all funding and cash that is donated is put towards the purchase of food supplies for participating children.
“When large donations of food items are received, and specifically after a food drive, the cost may be minimal,” O’Connell said. “But often, we must purchase additional food items to provide enough meals for all the children.”
What sets the Food 4 Kidz Program apart from other similar services, O’Connell says, is the supplemental food program’s ability to place “the food directly into the children’s hands.”
Eligible children are identified by on-site homeless liaisons at the participating schools at the end of each week. The children then receive nutritious food items that are placed into their backpacks. Children with younger siblings in their family also receive additional food for each child.
The program aims to satisfy hunger within the city’s at-risk and homeless children, which O’Connell says provides the children with non-refrigerated food that does not require a can opener for them to open.
An estimated 300 to 400 children are served on a weekly basis, O’Connell adds. Presently, 385 children are enrolled and receiving food through the program.
“The fluctuation is due to the target population being transient at times,” O’Connell continued. “We have also expanded the program to include summer months, so we are providing the Food 4 Kidz Program all year long.”
With the incoming city grant, O’Connell hopes to continue supplying homeless and at-risk children with nutritious food items. The monthly bill for out-of-pocket food expenses “can be in the thousands,” which is reliant on the amount of food donated to the program.
The volunteer-driven program has survived since its inception due to the outside grants and funding received for food and supply purchases. O’Connell further states that applications for suitable grants are frequently submitted in order to support the program.
Since 2006, O’Connell says that the program has been able to remain afloat, even through the coronavirus pandemic, in part to the additional support received each year.
“We have been self-sustaining as a nonprofit agency, receiving federal, state, and local grants for over twenty years as well as community donations,” O’Connell said. “HAVEN absorbs all other costs of the program, for example, the building, administration costs and some supplies.”
