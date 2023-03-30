HAVEN Family Resource Center

Longtime HAVEN Family Resource Center volunteers Gail Bengston, left, Willie Droegemeier, center, and Mike Thompson lend their time to the organization’s Food 4 Kidz Program.

 Courtesy of Mary Lou O’Connell

For the last 22 years, HAVEN Family Resource Center has assisted Lake Havasu City residents with victim services, child abuse prevention and community outreach programs. The nonprofit organization’s mission is listed as working with other agencies to help child and vulnerable adult victims to lessen their crime-based trauma and expand the progression of legal action.

As part of the Child Abuse Prevention Program, a council was created that offers community outreach and other programs, which includes the organization’s Food 4 Kidz Program, Positive Parenting Program, trainings and presentations, Mary Lou O’Connell, HAVEN’s executive director, says.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.