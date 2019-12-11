Nov. 21: Tri-M Mini Mart, 250 Swanson Avenue, food service, regular inspection. Rating: Satisfactory.
Nov. 21: Movies Havasu, 180 Swanson Avenue, food service, regular inspections. Ratings: Excellent.
Nov. 21: Legendz, 2048 McCulloch Blvd., bar/lounge and food service, regular inspections. Food service satisfactory, bar/lounge excellent.
Nov. 21: Food City, 1799 Kiowa Avenue, bakery/confectionary, food service, meat market. Regular inspections. Ratings: Excellent.
Nov. 21: Lake Havasu High School, 2675 S. Palo Verde Blvd., public school kitchen, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Nov. 21: BPO Elks, 3532 McCulloch Blvd., food service, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Nov. 21: Carls Jr., 275 N. Lake Havasu Ave., food service, regular inspection. Rating: Satisfactory.
Nov. 21: Taco Bell, 44 N. Lake Havasu Ave., food service, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Nov. 21: McDonalds, 100 Swanson Avenue, food service, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Nov. 21: Maverik, 2197 McCulloch Blvd, food service, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Nov. 21: Panda Express, 205 N. Lake Havasu Ave., food service, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Nov. 22: AZ Wholesale Water and Ice, 1633 Industrial Blvd., food service, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Nov. 22: Oro Grande Elementary School, 1250 Pawnee, satellite facility, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
