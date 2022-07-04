The Mohave County Health Department is expected to deliver a proposal next week for additional funding, under a statewide grant program to ensure the health and safety of Arizona newborns.
Arizona’s High Risk Perinatal Program is described as a statewide system of services dedicated to reducing maternal and infant mortality rates, as well as abnormalities that may impact a child’s development. The program offers assistance to families to ensure care for the state’s newborns, and identification of their developmental needs. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Tuesday as to whether the county’s health department may receive $56,166 in grant funding under the program this year.
The program also provides support to families who have been impacted by the birth of a critically ill infant, and connects families with early intervention services that can increase their child’s chances for optimal development.
“Families are typically referred to the program by a healthcare provider or hospital staff,” said Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley. “(The program) provides support to families who have been impacted by the birth of a critically ill infant and helps assure that high-risk pregnant women and newborns receive timely access to appropriate medical care regardless of their geographical location or ability to pay.”
Through the program, nurses make at-home visits through the program to monitor newborns’ medical and developmental needs. Funding for the program is also used to provide transportation services to pregnant mothers and their children in Mohave County who live more than 30 miles from their nearest infant intensive care unit.
In Mohave County, 63 families have received services under the program this fiscal year.
The request for program funding comes on the heels of a June 24 U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, prompting national controversy late last week. The decision will effectively allow individual states to choose whether citizens will be legally allowed to receive abortions in those states.
Arizona previously banned abortion in 1901, and was effective until Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973. According to a report this year by abortion research firm, the Guttmacher Institute, Arizona is likely to once more ban abortion after last week’s decision.
As of 2020, more than 4,100 Arizona infants were enrolled in the High Risk Perinatal Program, with 7,324 home visits made to fragile infants and families by community health nurses after birth. As of 2020, the program has aided 811 newborns in receiving care due to critical illnesses.
To find out more about the program, readers can contact the health department’s Public Health Home Visiting Program Coordinator, JoBeth Giovanardi, at GiovaJ@mohave.gov, or visit www.azdhs.gov/prevention/womens-childrens-health/childrens-health/index.php.
