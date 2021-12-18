The Mohave County Board of Supervisors could vote next week to declare a state of emergency as hospital officials report staffing shortages throughout the region.
About 30% of Mohave County residents are older than 60, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. And according to County Health Director Denise Burley, this is one labor shortage that could have sweeping impacts countywide.
“As staffing shortages continue, care for those who need medical attention may not be readily available,” Burley said on Friday. “A local emergency declaration could provide context to emergent needs.”
The request for an emergency declaration in Mohave County follows an appeal by 14 Arizona hospitals for federal assistance in facing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Among them, Kingman Regional Medical Center has reported an immediate need for additional registered nurses and respiratory therapists, with 41% of patients at the facility reportedly infected with the coronavirus.
According to local health officials, there was a surge in new cases immediately after the Thanksgiving holiday. And with Christmas soon to come, the need for staff is all the more critical.
At Havasu Regional Medical Center, staff shortages have led to patient transfers to other hospitals, and increased wait times for emergency room patients, according to HRMC Physician Staffing Director Jeni Coke. And if the hospital receives more patients due to the coronavirus, things will only get worse.
“We saw a surge in coronavirus patients a week after the Thanksgiving holiday,” Coke said. “If we see the same trend after Christmas, patients will see longer wait times in the emergency room, longer wait times to be assigned a bed if they need inpatient care or longer wait times to be transferred to another hospital.”
According to statements by Kingman medical officials to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the facility may have to close beds if the surge continues as expected. Similar issues have been reported at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City; while hospitals in Yuma and Sierra Vista have issued “open requests” for staffing in emergency rooms and nursing support.
Coke says HRMC has increased pay for its staff, and is continuing efforts to recruit new medical staff to fill open positions.
“There are a variety of reasons for the hospital staffing shortages,” Burley said on Friday. “Staff may be moving into contract employment, leaving due to burnout, and staff absences.”
According to Coke, a possible emergency declaration could also serve to educate community members on the situation that is occurring nationwide.
And lately, Mohave County’s hospital staff have had their work cut out for them.
Records from the Arizona Department of Health Services show about 160 people were hospitalized in Mohave County due to confirmed coronavirus cases as of Dec. 1. As of Dec. 17, more than 80 coronavirus patients countywide were still hospitalized.
Within the past six months, 1,088 patients have been hospitalized in Mohave County due to coronavirus symptoms. More than half of those cases involved patients older than 65, according to state health records.
According to state health officials earlier this week, only about 88 intensive care beds remained available throughout Arizona as of Wednesday, out of a total of 1,752.
“We continue to encourage the community to get fully vaccinated and ask that you take precautions around the holidays to protect you and your family from getting the coronavirus,” Coke said.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on a possible emergency declaration at its Dec. 20 meeting in Kingman.
