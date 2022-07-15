The Mohave County Health Department’s Senior Nutrition Program could receive a windfall in next year’s budget, and now health officials will need county approval to take advantage of new donations, and to renew an international partnership to aid in its efforts.
The Department of Public Health’s Senior Nutrition Program is expected to have a $595,000 budget next year - almost $40,000 more than in 2022. But as the Senior Nutrition Program thrives, the health department is now requesting a budget adjustment approval from the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, to account for more than $26,000 in revenue and donations for the program in addition to the organization’s expected budget from last year. The county’s governing board is also expected to vote on approving a continued partnership with Puerto Rico-based Asociacion Nacional Pro Personas Mayores to fill the program’s ranks.
Senior Nutrition Program will continue provide congregate meals at three senior facilities throughout Mohave County; and deliver food to homebound clients via “Meals on Wheels” in Kingman, Lake Havasu City, Golden Shores, Golden Valley and Mohave Valley. And Asociacion Nacional Pro Personas Mayores may subsidize the employment of Mohave County Seniors to serve in the program.
The four-year agreement between the county health department and the international agency is expected to supplement Senior Nutrition Program staff, while providing local seniors with part-time training for future employment, should they wish to rejoin the workforce.
That agreement will be facilitated by the organization’s Senior Community Service Employment Program, “Project Ayuda,” in Tucson.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on whether to approve the Senior Nutrition Program’s budget adjustment and continued partnership with Asociacion Nacional Pro Personas Mayores at its next meeting Monday in Kingman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.