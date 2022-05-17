Lake Havasu City’s healthcare costs are expected to increase by 7.5% next year – the largest increase the city has experienced in several years.
Havasu offers its employee’s health insurance as part of the Northwest Arizona Employee Benefit Trust which includes city employees from Havasu, Kingman and Bullhead City, as well as Lake Havasu Unified School District employees. Mayor Cal Sheehy told fellow councilmembers during the City Council work session last week that the trust was formed as a result of steep increases to healthcare costs experienced by each of the three largest cities in Mohave County several years ago.
“Our friends up in Bullhead City, Kingman, Lake Havasu and the Lake Havasu Unified School district have pooled resources together to try and stabilize the expense for healthcare, and it has worked great,” Sheehy said. “This is the first year in recent history that we have had such a significant increase. By adding the school district recently, it adds more people to the pool and spread the risk out among more partners. This was a tool we used in order to stabilize our healthcare costs so we didn’t have those really high up and downs that we saw several years ago.”
Knudson said the trust has resulted in small increases between 1% and 2% over the last several years. But next year the cost to provide healthcare benefits to its employees will increase by 7.5%.
“In large part, we had a lot of employees that utilized our health insurance – which, that is what it is there for – but in a capacity that caused increases,” Knudson told the council during its previous work session in April. “One of the trends that we’ve seen over the last couple years, and certainly this last year, was members throughout the trust were over-utilizing the emergency room for issues that don’t require the use of an emergency room – that would normally require a primary care doctor or urgent care.”
Knudson said the trust has also made other adjustments in order to try to mitigate trips to the emergency room that could be handled more cheaply through an appointment with a primary care doctor or urgent care. He said employees co-pay for an emergency room visit is currently $175, but the trust has decided to increase that to $500 per visit.
“If you are admitted to the emergency room and you are there for the right reason that co-pay is reduced, but we are trying to get members of our trust across all entities to make better decisions on how to utilize the healthcare that is out there,” Knudson said in April.
Knudson said in last week’s work session that the increase in healthcare costs are also due to the number of costly claims filed throughout the trust last year – including a handful of new cancer diagnosis.
Councilmember Jeni Coke, who works for Havasu Regional Medical Center, said others have been experiencing similar struggles over the past couple years.
“A lot of people aren’t going to the doctor for preventative care after the pandemic, so that has been an issue,” Coke said. “A lot of people put off going to the doctor for checkups and things. So we are seeing a lot of those issues.”
Coke asked Knudson if the city’s wellness program has been getting utilized recently. Knudson said the wellness program has been a “great success” but numbers dwindled for a time during the pandemic, in addition to struggles securing vendors capable of conducting various tests for all the members of the trust. But that trend seems to be reversing.
“I think we were up a substantial amount with our last wellness program – which was the skin cancer screening,” Knudson said. “It has a really good impact on trying to get ahead of these things… For the minimal cost it takes to do a skin cancer screening, we are preventing large claims down the road.”
Councilmember Jim Dolan said the city’s decision to provide healthcare for its employees through a trust basically allows the city to remove the insurance company that would otherwise be making money as the middle man.
“We are self-insuring us for our four entities,” Dolan said. “So it could be way, way worse if we had to do this through Blue Cross Blue Shield or one of the other companies. Even though it is going up, it’s the best option we have available.”
Knudson said he has heard from other municipalities who are seeing the cost of providing healthcare for employees rise by as much as 20%.
