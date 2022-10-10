Bullhead Family Health Fair

Western Arizona Senior Living’s President and CEO Angie Foltz (left) and Advisor Donna Henderson provided an information booth at the Bullhead Family Health Fair in April. Foltz is set to host her first healthcare expo for Lake Havasu City on Wednesday at the Aquatic Center.

 Courtesy of Angie Foltz

With a mission to bring together healthcare providers with those they serve, Western Arizona Senior Living’s President and CEO Angie Foltz hopes to accomplish this within Lake Havasu City with her company’s upcoming community health event.

In partnership with River Cities United Way, Foltz will host the 2022 Lake Havasu City Healthcare and Resource Expo on Wednesday. The public will be able to attend the expo beginning at 10 a.m. at the Aquatic Center.

