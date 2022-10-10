With a mission to bring together healthcare providers with those they serve, Western Arizona Senior Living’s President and CEO Angie Foltz hopes to accomplish this within Lake Havasu City with her company’s upcoming community health event.
In partnership with River Cities United Way, Foltz will host the 2022 Lake Havasu City Healthcare and Resource Expo on Wednesday. The public will be able to attend the expo beginning at 10 a.m. at the Aquatic Center.
According to Foltz, the expo will allow healthcare providers a chance to connect with the community members they intend to serve. Providers will be able to engage with the public and share more about the services available to them.
“There’s people that might not understand that they can access different things without a referral from their doctor,” Foltz explained. “Or, that there are services out there like accessible telephone technology for people that have limited vision or hearing and those are at no cost.”
Created by Foltz in 2020, Western Arizona Senior Living has a focus on connecting seniors and their families within western Arizona to resources that are beneficial to their health and wellbeing. The company’s services are provided free-of-charge and also includes seniors residing in neighboring towns within Nevada and California.
Wednesday’s expo will further expand the awareness of participating providers in order to reach more of the population their services are geared toward. The event will also feature live music, hula dancers and a pop-up exhibit by Mohave Military Museum.
“We are very thankful to have the opportunity to really partner with River Cities United Way in helping to make our communities a happier, healthier, more well-connected place to live,” Foltz said.
The expo is free admission and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center.
For more information on Western Arizona Senior Living, visit their website at www.westernaz.com.
