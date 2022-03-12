Dozens of Lake Havasu City residents gathered beneath the London Bridge on Saturday morning to honor local healthcare workers.
The 10 a.m. celebration was the Havasu Freedom Foundation’s fourth dedication ceremony. Others honored along the brick pathway that runs along the Bridgewater Channel include veterans, Navajo Code Talkers, first responders,
Gary Meyers, president of the foundation, said it was a bigger crowd than expected.
“When I moved to Lake Havasu about 22 years ago, I was shocked to see how many members of the community are involved in something for the community,” Meyers said. “There’s a level of honest, good-hearted, patriotic altruism in Lake Havasu that you won’t find in almost any other city. I’ve never seen this kind of outpouring of support.”
Speakers included Meyers, military chaplain Sisto Sandoval, Marine Corps League’s Russ Mascari, Marine Bud Watts, Marine Randy Kozac, HFF board member Donna McCoy, Rep. Paul Gosar, Mayor Cal Sheehy, Havasu Regional Medical Center CEO Mike Patterson, HRMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Rosen, Havasu pioneer Floyd Hamilton, high school history teacher Brian Zemojtel, and Second Continental Congress essay contest winner Laci Towner.
Sheehy said each dedication ceremony reminds the community of each individual’s contributions.
“The section that will be unveiled today pays honor to some of our most sought-after men and women — our healthcare heroes,” Sheehy said. “Each day, and every day, nurses, physicians, therapists, technicians, assistants, medical staff, pharmacists, dieticians, administrators, public safety personnel, ambulatory care givers, the military are keeping this community safe by selflessly helping our family, our friends and our neighbors in times of crisis or need, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. As mayor, I’ve had the privilege of working with and getting to know and witnessing the incredible team of healthcare heroes we have in this great city, who work tirelessly every day to make our community a better place. I could not be prouder of this group of people.”
Sheehy also proclaimed March 12, 2022 as Patty Hauchrog Day. Hauchrog is an educator at Sequoia Choice Distance Learning. She also mentors youth and coordinates with families and therapists to ensure the mental health needs of her students are being met, Sheehy said.
Patterson addressed the pandemic and its strain on the healthcare system and its workers in his speech, starting by identifying a hero as someone who steps up and takes care of others in their times of greatest need.
“When I think about the pandemic over the last couple of years, it has been a struggle,” Patterson said. “It has pushed the healthcare system to the brink, and it’s something that I don’t think any of us saw coming, and we were not ready for it.”
Dr. Rosen agreed.
“Covid has exposed our healthcare system and its fragility in these past two years,” Rosen said. “In 1975, there were about 1.5 million hospital beds in the United States. But in 2019, that number diminished to 920,000.”
Another weakness that covid-19 exposed was the sheer lack of workers.
“In 2018, our average nursing age was 50 years old,” Rosen said. “These people are retiring. We need more. We don’t have enough schools. We don’t have enough faculty. So we are still remaining at this time in somewhat of a crisis. When you overwork people and you stretch people and there is no end in sight, we get what we call burnout in our industry. And I don’t see it getting better quickly.”
Zemojtel emphasized the importance of knowing our nation’s history and applauded those who are essential to its continuation.
“I think the most inspirational thing I’ve seen as we’ve all been watching the news is the maternity ward hospital that was bombed [in Ukraine],” Zemojtel added. “It’s heartbreaking. Especially in a maternity ward, some things can’t just be put on hold because there’s a war. These women and men who were helping these ladies and bringing in a new generation into this horrible situation, it’s just incredible — the heroism that we’re seeing from their healthcare workers. It reminds us how much we need our healthcare workers. You can’t have a free society, you can’t have a country without them.”
