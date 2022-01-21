A criminal defendant has the constitutional right to face his accuser in court, and now Mohave County prosecutors are requesting a continuance in a court hearing later this month to make sure that happens.
Anthony Estrada, 45, was arrested in November on felony charges of hit-and-run, after a motor vehicle accident that left a 59-year-old victim with debilitating injuries. Estrada was scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court last week for a change-of-plea hearing in his case, but was reportedly unable to do so due to a coronavirus quarantine at the county jail. His hearing was rescheduled for Jan. 26, but now prosecutors have requested a continuance as the alleged victim plans to give her own testimony at Estrada’s hearing.
According to a motion filed Tuesday by Deputy Mohave County Attorney Jason Keer, the victim has said she strongly opposes any plea agreement offered to the defendant. Keer says the victim is still hospitalized due to the collision, and has an appointment to see a medical specialist on Jan. 26.
The victim and her husband requested that Estrada’s hearing be postponed until Feb. 1, where Keer says the victim plans to address the court.
The accident took place Oct. 28, when police say Estrada struck the victim with his vehicle on the 200 block of Maverick Drive. Estrada allegedly left the scene of the collision before emergency first responders arrived, and the victim was flown to a Las Vegas hospital for emergency medical treatment.
The victim was placed under intensive care, and allegedly suffered bleeding in her brain, a laceration in her kidney, several fractured bones and permanent blindness in one of her eyes as result of the accident.
Police say Estrada was questioned on the evening of the accident, when officers allegedly found his vehicle - which allegedly matched witness descriptions of the one that struck the victim - bearing evidence of recent damage. According to investigators, Estrada initially denied involvement until Nov. 4, when he surrendered himself into police custody and allegedly confessed to his role in the accident.
As of Thursday, Estrada remained in custody at Mohave County Jail under $5,000 bond.
