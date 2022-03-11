The Mohave County Attorney’s Office is still examining the question of jurisdiction in the case of a man accused of exchanging sexually-explicit messages and images with several underage girls on social media. Prosecutors have now asked that an upcoming court hearing be postponed until that question is answered.
Christopher M. Thomas, 38, was arrested in September on charges of attempted sexual eploitation and luring of a minor. According to Mohave County prosecutors, Thomas may have exchanged explicit images and messages with the victims, who have not yet been identified in court documents. But according to statements last year by Deputy Mohave County Public Defender Paul Amann, those conversations took place while Thomas was working in San Bernardino County, where he was employed by Pacific Gas & Electric.
Amann argued last year that the crime was not committed in Arizona - and as such, Mohave County had no jurisdictional authority to prosecute Thomas for the offense.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Jacob Cote countered in December that jurisdiction was a matter ultimately to be decided by a jury in the case.
Investigators initially argued that one or more explicit texts or images may have been sent by Thompson to the alleged victims while Thompson was physically in Arizona. But this week, Cote requested a delay to Thompson’s scheduled March 15 status conference in the case, as that possibility was further explored.
“The state will be awaiting search warrant returns that may inform the (question of jurisdiction),” Cote wrote in his motion for a continuance. “The defense has been contacted, and doesn’t oppose.”
According to initial statements by police, the exchange of messages and images took place last year, until Thomas allegedly admitted to his wife that the communications had taken place. Lake Havasu City Police investigators say Thomas’ wife took screenshots of those conversations and provided them to detectives.
Police say several of those conversations may have included girls as young as 14 years old.
As of Friday, Thomas remained free from custody on $10,000 bond.
