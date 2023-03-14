Mohave County Fair

Mohave County Board of Supervisors are set to hold a public hearing on the proposed rates at Monday’s meeting.

 Courtesy

Admission costs for this year’s Mohave County Fair are expected to increase, under a proposal from county public works officials. Now, the county’s governing board has scheduled an open hearing on the issue at the board’s next meeting in Kingman.

According to the proposal, admission will remain free for children younger than 4, and $5 per child younger than 12. Under the new fee proposal, admission for adults would increase from $10 per person to $12, with an increase in senior and veteran admission from $5 to $6 this year.

