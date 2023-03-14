Admission costs for this year’s Mohave County Fair are expected to increase, under a proposal from county public works officials. Now, the county’s governing board has scheduled an open hearing on the issue at the board’s next meeting in Kingman.
According to the proposal, admission will remain free for children younger than 4, and $5 per child younger than 12. Under the new fee proposal, admission for adults would increase from $10 per person to $12, with an increase in senior and veteran admission from $5 to $6 this year.
But the fair’s new fee structure also feature Sunday admission fees of $5 per adult, and no parking fees would be applied for this year’s Mohave County Fair.
Booth space for vendors at the event would also see a reduced cost, according to county records. Booth space inside the fair facilities would fall from $220 to $200, with spaces outside seeing a reduction from $200 to $150. Food vendors would see their costs increase this year, however, from $680 to $700.
The new fee structure was presented last month to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, who chose to continue discussion on the issue until next week.
This year’s fair will be the second organized by Mohave County parks officials, after management of the facility was surrendered to the county last January by the Mohave County Fair Association.
When the county assumed management over the facility, total expenses for the facility’s renovation and restoration were predicted to be about $1.7 million through the end of 2023.
According to statements last year by Mohave County Parks Director Kristin Zimmerman, the Mohave County Fairgrounds could become a revenue-positive facility for the county by 2025.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on the fair’s new fee structure at the board’s next regular meeting Monday in Kingman.
Those who wish to address the board on this topic may contact Mohave County Clerk of the Board Ginny Anderson at 928-753-0731 for more information.
