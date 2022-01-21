A hearing to determine whether evidence should be suppressed in the alleged homicide of a Lake Havasu City man has been postponed, as prosecutors address the availability of state witnesses in the case.
Havasu resident Carter Beckwith, 18, was charged with second-degree murder last year in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Daemon Petetan during an altercation at an Alpine Drive residence. But according to Kingman-based attorney Jaimye Ashley, of Ashley & McPhillips Law Office, Beckwith’s rights may have been violated when he was taken into custody by Parker Police officers in July.
It was a discussion delayed in December, when Beckwith was quarantined at the Mohave County Jail due to coronavirus cases at the facility, and rescheduled for an evidentiary hearing this week in Mohave Superior Court. On Wednesday, prosecutors requested another continuance in the case, as witnesses for the state were not available this week to appear at that hearing.
Mohave Superior Court Judge Douglas Camacho agreed to postpone the evidentiary hearing in Beckwith’s case until Feb. 25.
The case began July 10, when police say a party had taken place at the scene of the shooting. According to initial police statements, Beckwith and Petetan engaged in a confrontation in the backyard of the location, which ultimately led to Beckwith shooting the victim once before fleeing the scene.
Police said that Beckwith may have been attempting to flee to California after the shooting, before he stopped in Parker and fell asleep in his vehicle. Lake Havasu City Police investigators requested assistance from surrounding law enforcement agencies, before Parker Police officers ultimately found Beckwith that morning. According to the police report, Beckwith was in possession of two firearms - including the alleged murder weapon - when Parker Police officers took him into custody.
But according to Beckwith’s attorney, Beckwith’s arrest was unlawful. Ashley filed her motion in October to suppress evidence against Beckwith, arguing that he was wanted only for questioning in the case as a witness on the morning of his arrest, rather than as a suspect. According to Ashley, Parker Police officers had only the constitutional authority to temporarily detain Beckwith until they obtained further information in the case.
Instead, Ashley says Parker Police officers arrested Beckwith at gunpoint and transported him to La Paz County Jail, where he was held for transportation back to Havasu.
According to Ashley, Beckwith’s arrest was unlawful, as was the search of his vehicle and the seizure of property found within. Ashley said that it was only after Beckwith’s arrest and the search of his vehicle that officers obtained warrants for either.
As of Thursday, Beckwith remained in custody at Mohave County Jail under $1 million bond.
