Three suspects were arrested earlier this year on charges of first-degree murder in the death of former Lake Havasu City resident Stacy Hakes. Now two of those defendants may have an opportunity to accept plea agreements in the case, as the man police say is directly responsible for Hakes’ death awaits trial.
Adeline Rea, 31, and Ramon Canas, 44, are now scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court this month for change-of-plea hearings in the case. Rea and Canas are accused of providing material assistance to Hakes’ killer, identified by police as 36-year-old Brian Robinson, who allegedly shot Hakes early Easter morning at Rea’s Sunfield Drive home.
Rea’s change-of-plea hearing is scheduled to take place Wednesday, with Canas’ own hearing to follow on Oct. 29. If neither is willing to accept a plea agreement with prosecutors, both are scheduled to stand trial early next year.
A trial date, or change-of-plea hearing have yet to be scheduled for Robinson as prosecutors await the outcome of Rea’s and Canas’ hearings.
According to police, Hakes was acquainted with the three co-defendants, and may have been seen with them at a local restaurant on the night before his alleged murder. Police say Hakes and Robinson may have engaged in a confrontation at the business, where Robinson was allegedly heard shouting that he would kill Hakes.
Investigators say that Canas, himself a convicted felon, furnished Robinson with the murder weapon. Rea allegedly provided Robinson with transportation to the scene of the crime. According to investigators, Robinson approached Hakes in the driveway of the location and fatally shot the victim before fleeing the scene.
After a ten-day investigation, police arrested Rea and Canas at a location on the 2600 block of Hacienda Place. Police agencies throughout Arizona actively sought Robinson until April 14, when he surrendered himself into custody at the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
As of Friday, all three defendants remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $1 million bond, each.
Robinson is next scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court on Oct. 14 for a status conference.
