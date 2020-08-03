PARKER — It’s hot enough to derail a train. No, really. The Arizona & California Railroad experienced a derailment on its line July 29 in Big River, California, near the community of Parker. While not as disastrous as the Union Pacific derailment earlier that week at Tempe Lake, the A & C’s line was closed until the following morning.
Michael Williams, a spokesperson for Genesee & Wyoming, the A & C’s parent company, said the car that derailed was the last car of a 31-car train. It was a tri-level auto carrier, and it was empty at the time. The car remained upright and was left coupled to the car that was ahead of it. That car was another empty auto carrier.
Williams said the cause of the accident was determined to be a “thermal misalignment” of the rails. He noted the temperature at the time was 113-114 degrees Fahrenheit.
The line was re-opened at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, July 30, Williams said.
Extreme heat, like that of the summers in the American Southwestern Desert, can cause problems for railroads and their tracks. In an article dated July 25, 2019 on the Business Insider website, Dina Spector said extreme heat can cause steel rails to expand, causing stress on the rails and the anchors, crossties, and ballast holding them in place. Tracks can buckle in what are called “sun kinks.”
