High school athletics in Arizona are looking back to normal this fall after an unusual school year.
Official practices start Monday for fall sports and one thing that hasn’t changed from last year is managing the heat. The warm temperatures are already affecting Lake Havasu High athletics, as Wednesday night’s 114 degree weather caused the football team to conduct their workouts solely in the weight room.
“Safety is the No. 1 thing,” Knights head football coach Karl Thompson said. “Whether it’s my kid, anyone’s kids, at the end of the day, we’re going to do what’s safe.”
The decision to determine if athletes can work out outdoors is decided by the heat index, which combines air temperature and humidity. For Lake Havasu football, the team uses a heat index app from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). The heat index has to be below 105 degrees for a program to conduct any sort of team activities outside.
“If the heat index is 105 or above, we can’t do anything,” Thompson said. “Now if it’s 104.9, we could, but we’re going to monitor that. It’s going to be multiple water breaks and minimal gear.”
The OSHA app calculates air temperature and humidity to determine the heat index. Thompson documents the heat index by taking a screenshot of the app after it’s calculated. On Wednesday night, the heat index was at 109, with the air being 114 degrees and humidity at 10%.
“Honestly, it’s nothing that we’re not used to,” Knights receiver/cornerback Brenton Szymanski said. “We’ve been in this heat our whole lives.”
Knights receiver and defensive back Cody Pellaton is one of the team’s players eager to start the season. This week, he constantly checked the OSHA app every five minutes to see if they could get any type of work done on the field.
“It’s an obstacle we have to face,” Pellaton said about the heat. “I think it makes us stronger because we build from it. I’m sure once the real season starts on Monday, we’ll be out there consistently.”
Other than last year’s pandemic-shortened season that started in October, games for the Knights usually start in the middle or the end of August. For the upcoming 2021 season, Havasu won’t kick off the season until Sept. 3 when the Knights head to Canyon View. Monday’s start for fall sports practices was due to the upcoming fall season having a later start.
Thompson welcomes the later start compared to when they would usually begin official practices in July.
“When you’re starting in the last week of July versus the third or second week of August, that’s a big difference,” Thompson said.
Havasu is one of the hottest cities in the country to play high school football. The city broke a state record for hottest temperature when the town reached 128 degrees on June 29, 1994.
“If you would’ve told me this when I was in high school that I was going to go somewhere (this hot) and do this, I’d be like you’re crazy,” said Thompson, who grew up in West Virginia. “Then I went to Miami (for college) and it was a little different kind of heat.
“It’s one of those things you get used to.”
Competition for other fall sports throughout the state also has a later start time than usual. Volleyball and cross country aren’t scheduled to begin competition until Aug. 30. Golf has an earlier competition start date at Aug. 16. According to the timeline by sport dates from the Arizona Interscholastic Association, there’s no official start date for swimming, but the Lake Havasu swim team will begin its season on Sept. 2 at the Valley Aquatic Center in Yuma.
The Lake Havasu volleyball team starts their season at home against Lee Williams on Aug. 31. The boys and girls golf teams will have their opening season match at the Sun City Country Club near Phoenix on Aug. 30. Knights cross country starts its season on Sept. 15 in a meet hosted by Lee Williams High School.
“When it finally starts on Monday, it’s going to be really exciting,” Thompson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.