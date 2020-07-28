The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for 13 Arizona counties, including Mohave and La Paz.
The heat warning starts today and is effective through Aug. 1.
The forecast calls for temperatures of just under 120 degrees in Lake Havasu City on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, according to the Weather Service.
Forecasters are warning local residents to drink plenty of fluids and stay in air-conditioned buildings. Additionally, local residents should limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day), check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day, and keep an eye on the UV Index.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.