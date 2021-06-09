The National Weather Service has issued a heat warning for Lake Havasu City and the Colorado River Valley over the next week. Meteorologists say most of Mohave County, including Lake Havasu City, Kingman and Bullhead City, will experience major and extreme heat levels beginning this weekend. Temperatures in Havasu are expected to reach as high as 125 degrees between Wednesday and Friday of next week, the Weather Service said. Forecasters say record high temperatures are possible in some areas.
As always, residents should note the increased risk to children, pets and the elderly. Heat is the top cause of weather-related fatalities.
