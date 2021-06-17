Heat warnings for Lake Havasu City have been extended through Sunday night by the National Weather Service. Thursday’s high temperature reached 122 degrees, and Havasu is expected to see more of the same Friday and Saturday.
An alert sent Thursday afternoon from the NWS Las Vegas said temperatures will drop between 2 and 4 degrees on Sunday and Monday, but the heat is expected to remain “oppressive,” with Sunday’s high predicted to be 119, and Monday at a high of 113 degrees.
