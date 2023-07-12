Fill up a water bottle and head indoors because Lake Havasu City is likely in for the hottest temperatures yet this summer in the days ahead.
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Havasu from Friday until at least early next week. Ashley Nickerson, with the National Weather Service in Las Vegas, said temperatures are expected to continue to rise through the rest of the week and reach “dangerous levels” over the weekend.
“This isn’t your typical desert heat,”’ Nickerson said. “This is different than our normal hot, just because it is so hot for such a long duration that it could impact people and pets. People should take this heat seriously and take precautions. This is going to be the hottest temperatures that we have had so far.”
The National Weather Service has forecast daily high temperatures of 117 in Havasu on Friday, 121 on Saturday and 119 on Sunday.
“That is extreme heat – at least 10 degrees above normal for that area,” Nickerson said. “Then when you combine that the overnight temperatures will struggle to get below 90 degrees it is just a dangerous heat with very little relief. Especially if you are not prepared, or you are not acclimated to the area.”
The average high temperature in Havasu for July 12 is 110, with an average low of 83.
People who are sensitive to heat, working outdoors, or who don’t have access to adequate water and cooling are most at risk during the excessive heat warning. But Nickerson stressed that everyone should take precautions, especially over the weekend when the heat is expected to peak.
“Avoid being outside, if you can, during the peak hours of the day which is about 11 a.m. to 4 or 5 p.m. when the heat is the strongest,” she said. “If you have plans outside try to either cancel them or move them to a cooler part of the day. Protect your pets as well – you never want to leave pets in the back seat of the car and make sure they are okay when you are walking them outside. Also definitely drink lots of water – more than you are used to, even if you live here. This type of heat can really dehydrate you very quickly.”
The current heat wave is being caused by a large area of high pressure building over the region. Nickerson said high pressure means that the air is sinking towards the ground, which causes it to heat up.
“With that, in addition to no cloud cover, no moisture, and no rain it just allows the air to get really hot,” she said. “With the extreme temperatures for such a long time the air just keeps warming and warming and warming. Right now is also the peak of summer where we have a long stretch of sunlight during the day. So it just allows for very rapid temperature intensification.
Although the high heat is expected to peak over the weekend, Nickerson said it will likely stick around at least into the middle of next week with Wednesday’s high currently forecasted to be 115.
“There is a little bit of moisture increase coming maybe in the middle of next week, especially down in the Colorado River Valley in Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City and maybe even Needles,” Nickerson said. “I don’t know if we would call it the beginning of a monsoon, but moisture will help cool us off. Then the high pressure will kind of break down. It won’t go away completely, but it should push off towards New Mexico as opposed to being situated right overhead.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.