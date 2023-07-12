Weather (1).JPG

Lake Havasu City resident Jennifer Moore enjoys an afternoon on the beach Thursday, at Rotary Park. Beachgoers may have to exercise caution while beating the heat next week, however, as temperatures are expected to reach 118 degrees by Wednesday.

Fill up a water bottle and head indoors because Lake Havasu City is likely in for the hottest temperatures yet this summer in the days ahead.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Havasu from Friday until at least early next week. Ashley Nickerson, with the National Weather Service in Las Vegas, said temperatures are expected to continue to rise through the rest of the week and reach “dangerous levels” over the weekend.

